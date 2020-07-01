Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Essential Canadians: Meet the people working on the front lines of the pandemic

As COVID-19 has invaded the country's communities, there are many Canadians who cannot — must not — stay home and avoid it. Among them are the more recognizable heroes: the doctors, nurses and paramedics. These essential workers always have to be there when help is needed most..



But in 2020, Canada's essential workforce has expanded its ranks to include people who never expected to be on the front lines of a crisis. These truck drivers, grocery store clerks, cleaners, municipal workers and social activists had little time to prepare themselves for their newly dangerous roles. Here are some of the stories of Canadians who have tackled the challenges of 2020 head-on:

Rechev Browne has been working as a grocery store clerk for 11 years in Toronto. He says that regardless of his paycheque or "where we may be placed on the wage scale," grocery store employees are doing important work. "No matter what's happening in the world, people are always going to need to eat, right? You're always going to get hungry. You're always going to need groceries." As a Black Canadian, he says he has also worried about being stopped by police on his way home after a late shift. He carries a letter from his employer stating that he is an essential worker.







In La Loche, Sask., Martha Morin got involved in a task force planning the response to the virus. When locals started getting sick, Morin found herself running the Emergency Operations Centre, liaising with provincial health authorities and co-ordinating deliveries of masks, meals and water to those in isolation. Many people in La Loche can't easily self-isolate due to full households, and a lack of running water in some cases. But Morin says helping out has emphasized the resilience of her community and made her more confident in the face of the pandemic. "It was very healing, and gave me direction and a sense of purpose. So, I'm still going," she says.







When locals started getting sick, Morin found herself running the Emergency Operations Centre, liaising with provincial health authorities and co-ordinating deliveries of masks, meals and water to those in isolation. Many people in La Loche can't easily self-isolate due to full households, and a lack of running water in some cases. But Morin says helping out has emphasized the resilience of her community and made her more confident in the face of the pandemic. "It was very healing, and gave me direction and a sense of purpose. So, I'm still going," she says. Rachel LeBlanc and Caroline Ollenberger have been greeting customers entering Calgary's landfill sites throughout the pandemic. They say that Calgarians' increased social isolation has made their job more important, and not just because they help make sure waste gets disposed of properly — some members of the community have come to rely on them for much-needed social interaction. For those who want to chat, LeBlanc says, "We do strive to help people stay positive and on the right track, and let them know that they're not alone and that we are there to support them." Read more about Canada's front-line heroes here.

Happy (virtual) Canada Day!

(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

COVID-19 means a different kind of Canada Day this year. Big gatherings are cancelled, patio space is severely limited and there will be no fireworks lighting up the sky above Parliament Hill. Instead, Canadian Heritage is offering up a virtual celebration, to be broadcast on CBC TV, radio and online. The party will feature musical performances from across Canada, with links to scavenger hunts and recipes including bannock, astronaut David Saint-Jacques's "space chili" and Canadian flag Popsicles. There's even a virtual 3D fireworks show you can enjoy by pointing your smartphone or tablet skyward. Click here to watch CBC's coverage online beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

In brief

The Boogaloos, an anti-government, pro-gun movement linked to recent violence in the U.S., is gaining supporters in Canada — prompting warnings from experts over their often hateful, violent remarks against protesters, police and Ottawa's new firearms restrictions. In the U.S, Boogaloos have been in the spotlight after some showed up heavily armed at anti-lockdown and Black Lives Matter demonstrations. There are no reports of Boogaloos at Canadian protests. But online, the nascent movement has inspired at least two Facebook pages where followers have recently talked about killing protesters and RCMP officers alike. The pages were created in the past six months and now have about 800 followers each. That kind of support is cause for concern, say experts like Alexander Reid Ross, a post-doctoral fellow with the Centre for the Analysis of the Radical Right in Portland, Ore. "People need very little to do a whole lot of damage," Ross said. Read more on this story here.

Watch | Far-right Boogaloo movement gathers steam in Canada:

Businesses across the country are struggling to keep up with financial pressures amid the forced closures and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in some smaller cities when an LGBTQ club closes, it means the loss of the community's only safe space. Rouge Fatale, also known as Jason Spurrell, has performed in drag for 17 years and was one of the main performers at Halifax's Menz & Mollyz Bar until it closed in April. She said the bar was already struggling and couldn't survive the pandemic. She said word of other gay bars closing "terrifies" her. Read more about the impact of the closure of LGBTQ clubs.



The Donald Trump era began in 2015 with a promise to build a wall between the United States and Mexico. Five years later, the Trump era may end with citizens in much of the rest of the world — Canadians, in particular — insisting on a virtual wall between themselves and the United States. With the United States adding 40,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day, the European Union is leaving the U.S. off a list of 15 countries whose citizens soon will be allowed to visit its 27 member nations. In Canada, there seems to be no great desire to quickly reverse the unprecedented border restrictions that were imposed in March. As CBC's Aaron Wherry writes, the question for Canadians is how much longer the virtual wall will have to be in place — and how much it might hurt to keep it there. Read more about why reopening the Canada-U.S. border could be a long process.



As negotiators shook hands on the revised North American free trade agreement, they couldn't have foreseen the fundamental upheaval their countries would soon be facing thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. If the Trudeau government is looking to celebrate something this Canada Day, it may be the relative security of the status quo that was more or less preserved in the talks. Unlike Canada's original trade deals with the U.S. and the other major trade deals the Trudeau government has implemented with European and Pacific Rim partners, the new NAFTA doesn't substantially liberalize more trade. Most North American tariffs had been eliminated already. Read more analysis on the trade deal that goes into effect today.



A host of entertainers are returning to live, in-person performances and demonstrating how with flexibility, a raft of new safety measures, artistic ingenuity and a whole lot of hustle, the show can go on amid the pandemic. Alberta singer-songwriter Brett Kissel is coming off more than a dozen recent live shows. But rather than playing to throngs inside Saskatoon's SaskTel Centre last weekend, Kissel performed for physically distanced fans out in the parking lot. Audience members sat inside or next to their vehicles while Kissel's band performed from behind Plexiglas shields. "This is the way we can bring music back," Kissel said. "Keep everybody safe while still bringing everybody together —while still keeping everybody apart. This can work, and we've proven that it can work." Read more about how entertainers are adjusting to new ways of performing.

Watch | Musicians explore ways to hold concerts amid COVID-19:





We're answering your questions about the pandemic. Send yours to COVID@cbc.ca, and we'll answer as many as we can. Bob P. in Edmonton asked whether wearing a full face visor would protect recreational hockey players. First, every province is in a different stage of reopening and has different rules for the number of people who can gather together. If your region does allow it, is it actually safe? Our experts say the answer is complicated, because hockey is a high-contact sport. "Hockey is still tough, as there's a lot of contact and heavy breathing," said Dr. Zain Chagla, an infectious disease physician at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton and an associate professor of medicine at McMaster University. "Even with a full visor, unless it wrapped completely around your face and neck, almost like a scuba mask, you'd still have breath coming out," Chagla explained. If droplets are able to escape, it means the risk of transmission increases. However, wearing a full-face visor is more effective in reducing the risk than half-face visors or cages, said Dr. Dominik Mertz, an associate professor at McMaster.



Zev Heuer's commute to his summer job was unconventional. He spent it in his canoe navigating rivers through mountains, prairie land, parkland and boreal forest. Heuer has worked with Churchill River Canoe Outfitters in Missinipe, Sask., for the past two summers, but usually got a ride up. He started plotting his paddle after COVID-19 made school go online. Heuer felt like he wasn't accomplishing much stuck at home, so he finished his studies and got ready to go. The journey began May 1 on the Bow River in Canmore. His dad and a few friends accompanied him through white water rapids to Calgary before saying goodbye. Two months later, Zev, who's 15 years old, and his dog, Blaze, arrived in Missinipe. They were greeted by a small army of co-workers and friends who paddled out to escort him in. "It felt pretty awesome. Super exciting," Heuer said. Read more about the young man's voyage

Front Burner: Canada's top court just sided with Uber drivers. What now?

Canada's Supreme Court has sided with a former UberEats driver in his quest to pursue a class-action lawsuit against Uber. At the heart of that lawsuit lies a long-standing question: Should drivers be considered employees, or remain, as Uber maintains, independent contractors? The latest ruling opens the door for that question to be answered — and with that, the potential for drivers to secure benefits that they are not entitled to right now.

Today on Front Burner, we speak with labour law professor Veena Dubal on what this could mean for Uber drivers and the wider gig economy.

Today in history: July 1

1867: Canada officially becomes an independent country as the British North America Act comes into effect. There are four provinces in the new Confederation; Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Although independent of Britain, Canada does not get full jurisdiction over its foreign affairs until 1931.



1873: Prince Edward Island becomes Canada's seventh province.



1916: The Battle of the Somme begins during the First World War. On that first day, members of the Newfoundland Regiment left their trenches to attack German positions in the northern French village of Beaumont-Hamel. Of 801 soldiers, the regiment lost 710 men who were either killed, wounded or went missing.



1962: Saskatchewan's CCF government introduces the first Canadian medicare plan, and doctors go on strike. The compulsory medical care insurance program was met with opposition from the Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons. Some doctors closed their offices, took leave or vacation, or provided only hospital-based emergency services. A 23-day boycott lasted until an agreement on amendments was reached on July 23.



1980: O Canada is officially designated the country's national anthem.