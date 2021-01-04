Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

How two Georgia Senate elections tomorrow will shape Joe Biden's presidency

A decisive moment for Joe Biden's presidency is on the verge of unfolding, even before he takes the oath of office.



Two elections in Georgia tomorrow will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate — and the results will shape myriad aspects of Biden's administration.



The stakes include whether laws get passed; whether Biden can easily appoint judges, cabinet members and ambassadors; and whether his administration will be dogged by congressional investigations.



That's why these races have drawn record-smashing fundraising as hundreds of millions in political donations flood the state, and U.S. President Donald Trump tonight is attending his second Georgia rally within weeks.



The rhetorical flourishes on the campaign stump have been equally lavish: candidates are framing these votes as critical for the American republic.



"Are you fired up and ready to save America?" one candidate, incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, told a Trump rally here last month, where every speaker insisted a Democratic Senate would lead the country to socialism.



The Democrats, for their part, cast the race as pivotal to getting big things achieved under Biden. "It's on us to write the next chapter in our history," Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff told another rally last month. Read more on this story here.

Back to class

(Simon Maina/AFP/Getty Images)

Students in Nairobi, Kenya walk to school on Monday as they resume in-class learning after a nine-month disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In brief

As Canadians were urged to stay indoors and limit holiday celebrations to members of their households, a growing number of politicians across Canada have admitted to travelling outside the country despite pandemic restrictions. Ontario Liberal MP Kamal Khera said she's stepping down as parliamentary secretary to International Development Minister Karina Gould after revealing she travelled to Seattle to attend a private memorial. Another Liberal MP, Sameer Zuberi of Quebec, visited his wife's sick grandfather in Delaware on Dec. 18 and returned on Dec. 31. Zuberi has stepped down from his roles on parliamentary committees. Conservative MP Ron Liepert of Calgary travelled to Palm Desert, Calif., twice since March to address what his office called "essential house maintenance issues." Liepert owns a home in the city. A spokesperson in Liepert's office confirmed Saturday that one of the MP's visits took place during the current parliamentary recess. Read more about the politicians who've travelled outside of the country

WATCH | Liberal MPs latest to step down from House roles for travelling during the pandemic:

Liberal MPs latest to step down from House roles for travelling during the pandemic The National Video 2:13



Scammers are duping Canadians out of tens of thousands of dollars with the promise of new shipping containers — and they're bringing down legitimate companies with them. Pattianne Hatfield of Bridgewater, N.S., is the owner of Eco Box Containers and Storage Ltd., a company that sells shipping containers and whose name is being used by scammers to make their ripoffs seem legitimate. "My reputation has gone from amazing to right down the toilet," Hatfield said. She's just a pawn in countless elaborate scams that go after unsuspecting victims looking to make a purchase online, sight unseen. Read more about the scam here.



The federal government says it's "actively looking" at options to address a loophole in the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit that could see returning travellers receive up to $1,000 for missing work due to quarantine requirements. The benefit "was never intended to incentivize or encourage Canadians to not follow public health or international travel guidelines," Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough said over the weekend. Canadian residents can apply for the benefit if they're unable to work for at least half of their scheduled work week because they have tested positive for COVID-19 or are isolating due to the virus. Applicants are not eligible for it if they've already received paid leave for their absence. The benefit is under fire from critics who say pandemic aid could flow to Canadians completing their mandatory 14-day quarantine after returning from personal vacations and other non-essential travel. Read more on this story here.

WATCH | Federal loophole makes some pandemic travellers eligible for payout:

Federal loophole makes some pandemic travellers eligible for payout The National Video 3:34



Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault will soon introduce legislation aimed at compelling companies to do a better job of policing illegal content posted online — something victims of child pornography and their advocates have long called for. Guilbeault says his department is working on legislation "to move the burden of being able to take down a video from the individual who's a victim of this to the companies." He could not say yet if Canada's new rules would involve an existing regulator or if a new one will need to be created. The regulations have been in the works for months, but the issue gained international attention in December, after survivors of child pornography told CBC News and the New York Times that Pornhub — owned by Montreal-based pornography company MindGeek — had allowed users to post illegal videos on its site. Read about the pending legislation here.

WATCH | New legislation would require removal of illegal content within 24 hours:

New Canadian legislation takes aim at illegal online content The National Video 2:11



After a hiatus of about two weeks, construction on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is expected to resume today. The return to work marks the beginning of a critical year for the federal government-owned pipeline. In 2021, the project plans to make significant progress on work to twin the existing 1,500-kilometre Alberta-to-British Columbia pipeline. Hiring and project spending are expected to increase as additional sections of the pipeline are built. But 2021 could bring with it more headaches and setbacks for the pipeline's Crown corporation and the project's owners — Canadian taxpayers. Read more about the questions that linger over the pipeline.



Now for some good news to start your Monday: To say 2020 was a hard year might be an understatement. But despite all of the challenges, Canadians still found bright spots where they could. From shows of support for front-line workers to reunions and homecomings to trailblazing students, here is a collection of good news stories that happened last year across the country.

Front Burner: Anger grows over politicians' pandemic travelling

You've probably heard the words "avoid non-essential travel" frequently since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in Canada. But a growing number of provincial and federal politicians haven't heeded that message. And as more stories emerge, many Canadians are furious.



Today, Power & Politics host Vassy Kapelos discusses what we know so far and what the public health impacts of these revelations might be.

Front Burner 24:45 Anger grows over politicians’ pandemic travelling

Today in history: January 4

1809: Louis Braille, inventor of the braille system of reading for people who are blind, is born near Paris, France.



1908: Canadian rowing champion Edward (Ned) Hanlan dies. Born in Toronto in 1855, Hanlan won the Canadian championship in 1877, the U.S. championship in 1878 and was world champion from 1880 to 1884.



1970: Canada withdraws from international hockey competition to protest a ban on Canadian pros. The decision caused the Canadian national team to disband, and the cancellation of that year's world championship tourney in Winnipeg and Montreal. Apart from various special series, Canada did not return to international play until 1976.



2004: Following a seven-month voyage from Earth, NASA's Spirit rover touches down on Mars.



2013: Malala Yousafzai, 15, of Pakistan leaves a Birmingham, England hospital three months after being shot in the head by a Taliban gunman for daring to say girls should be able to get an education. She became a symbol of the struggle for women's rights in Pakistan as her case won worldwide attention. She shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.