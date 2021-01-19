Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Canadian snowbirds getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida face backlash from some residents

Canadians who made the journey to Florida this winter are being offered the COVID-19 vaccine. But they also face a backlash from some Floridians who argue non-residents shouldn't have early access to vaccines that are currently in short supply.

Snowbirds Andrew Paton, 75, and his wife, Jill, 74, each got their first vaccine dose at a clinic in a gated community in Palm City, Fla., where they own a home. They're set to get their followup shot on Feb. 4.

"I'm just glad I got it," said Andrew Paton, who is from Toronto. "Our American friends are thrilled. We're part of this community. Let's get everybody vaccinated if we can."

But not everyone is on side. A few days after getting the shot, Paton said someone sent a letter to the board of his gated community, complaining that Canadian residents were offered the vaccine.

Florida is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone aged 65 and older during the first phase of its vaccine rollout. While the state discourages visitors from coming specifically to get the shot, seasonal residents are welcome to sign up. That policy has especially angered some Floridians who have yet to secure a vaccination appointment due to a slower-than-planned rollout.

"They're taking it from people that are ahead of them … It's not their stockpile," said Clare Archer, 67, a dual Canadian-American citizen who lives in Englewood Isles, Fla., south of Tampa. She said due to the short supply of vaccines in her region, both she and her husband have yet to snag an appointment.

And even though she has Canadian roots, Archer said she objects to snowbirds both travelling to Florida during a pandemic and getting the vaccine before some Floridians. "They absolutely should not be here," she said. "It's beyond infuriating." Read more on this story here.

District of trepidation

(Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Thousands of U.S. flags are placed on the National Mall to represent the people unable to travel to Washington, D.C., for the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday. Already restricted because of coronavirus precautions, in-person attendance at the ceremony was further limited in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. With Washington under heavy security, CBC correspondent Alex Panetta writes that the question nagging residents, and security analysts, is whether the attack was a one-off, or the start of a dark era of political violence.

In brief

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney wants U.S. president-elect Joe Biden to give the Canadian government a chance to make the case for building the Keystone XL pipeline. Kenney will seek legal damages if reports are true that Biden plans to scrap the pipeline expansion project on his first day as U.S. president, the premier said Monday. "We hope president-elect Biden will show respect for Canada and will sit down and at the very least talk to us," Kenney said. The 2,700-kilometre pipeline would carry roughly 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta to the Texas Gulf Coast. Read more on Kenney's comments here.



Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he plans to expel Ontario MP Derek Sloan from the Conservative caucus after news emerged that the backbencher received a leadership campaign donation from a self-described white nationalist. Frederick P. Fromm donated $131 to Sloan in August 2020 while the MP was running for the leadership of the Conservative Party, according to Elections Canada records. That's the full name of Paul Fromm, who is widely regarded as a white supremacist although he has rejected the label of "neo-Nazi." The donation was first reported by PressProgress, a non-profit news website funded by the left-leaning Broadbent Institute. "Derek Sloan's acceptance of a donation from a well-known white supremacist is far worse than a gross error of judgment or failure of due diligence," O'Toole said in a statement issued Monday evening. Read more about O'Toole's move to expel Sloan here.



The federal government is in exploratory talks on settling a combined class-action lawsuit over a $165-million accounting error at Veterans Affairs Canada that shortchanged more than 250,000 former soldiers, sailors and aircrew — most of them elderly — CBC News has learned. The error stems from a bungled calculation of disability awards and pensions by Veterans Affairs staff — an oversight that began in 2002 and ran undetected for almost eight years. When the department discovered and corrected the indexing mistake in 2010, it did not notify any of the 272,000 veterans who were affected or offer to reimburse them. The matter did not become public until former veterans ombudsman Guy Parent blew the whistle just before his retirement in the fall of 2018. Read more on the talks to settle the lawsuit here.



One of the main pro-Trump websites used to organize the deadly riot on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month was hosted by computer servers located in Montreal. The servers provided a temporary home to TheDonald, a forum for right-wing extremists, as other tech companies cracked down on hate speech. TheDonald was initially a community forum, known as a subreddit, on the social networking site Reddit. However, Reddit shut down /The_Donald in June, saying the forum's violent and racist content violated its policies. By then, however, operators of the forum had already set up TheDonald as a standalone website, using the Montreal servers belonging to OVH, a cloud computing company headquartered in France. Read more about the website here.



Confirmed cases of new coronavirus variants are popping up in dozens of countries, including Canada. Scientists are now racing to understand these sets of mutations, all while concerns are growing over their ability to infect people more easily or, in some cases, potentially evade the army of antibodies we create after being infected or vaccinated. And since widespread transmission means this virus has ample opportunities to mutate again and again, these variants won't be the last. They're just the ones we know about. "The more opportunity we give to the virus to replicate, to make more viruses, the more opportunity there is to see that variant of concern — one that won't be mitigated by our vaccines that we've developed," warned Alyson Kelvin, a virologist at Dalhousie University and the IWK Health Centre in Halifax. Read why scientists hope the new variants won't derail vaccination efforts.

Now for some good news to start your Tuesday: A high school class in Kings County, N.S., is using its entrepreneurship course to help a local charitable organization that has been overwhelmed by families in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We wanted to do what we could to help them out, so we're raising money here and will donate what we can," said Tyler Croteau, a Grade 11 student at Northeast Kings Education Centre in Canning. The class is selling clothing with customized COVID designs. The funds raised through sales will go to the Open Arms Outreach Centre in Kentville, a non-profit organization that helps people struggling to make ends meet. It assists with emergency shelter, housing and food supports. Read more about the class's generosity here.

Front Burner: Erin O'Toole's far-right line in the sand

"There is no place for the far right in our party." That's a quote from a statement released on Sunday by Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, where he condemns the riot in the U.S. Capitol and paints a moderate picture of the Conservative Party under his leadership.



On the heels of the statement, PressProgress revealed that MP Derek Sloan accepted a donation from a notorious white supremacist, leading O'Toole to move to oust Sloan from the Conservative Party.



Today, CBC Parliament Hill bureau reporter Aaron Wherry on why O'Toole felt he had to declare the Conservatives to be "sitting squarely in the centre of Canadian politics" and what it says about him and the party he leads.

Today in history: January 19

1943: Princess Margriet of the Netherlands is born in an Ottawa hospital. She was born there after Crown Princess Juliana, and her two oldest daughters, fled from the Nazi occupation of The Netherlands in 1940 and eventually came to Canada.



1948: Frank McKenna is born in Apohaqui, N.B. He became provincial Liberal leader in 1985 and made history in the 1987 provincial election by winning all 58 legislature seats. He stepped down exactly 10 years after his Liberals' take-all win. He later served as Canada's ambassador to the U.S.



1981: U.S. President Jimmy Carter announces the signing of an agreement by the U.S. and Iran to free the 52 Americans held hostage in Iran in return for the U.S. unfreezing $8 billion in Iranian assets that Carter froze when the hostages were seized.



1990: Dr. Roberta Bondar, a neurologist from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is selected as Canada's first woman in space when she is named to a mission aboard the space shuttle Discovery in 1992.