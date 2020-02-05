Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

What the Trans Mountain ruling means for Trudeau

Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got the ruling he wanted on the much-delayed Trans Mountain project. The Federal Court of Appeal ruled unanimously that Ottawa had fulfilled its duty to consult meaningfully with a handful of First Nations opposed to the project, clearing a major hurdle in the drawn-out battle to build a second line to carry bitumen from Alberta's oilsands to Burnaby on the B.C. coast.

The decision appeared to bring a sense of relief to the federal government. Ottawa spent nearly $4.7 billion in 2018 to buy TMX — which doesn't include construction costs or any overruns the project has incurred — in a last-ditch effort to ensure the pipeline would be built after its owner, Kinder Morgan, announced plans to step away. It's also a win for Trudeau in Alberta, whose Liberals were shut out in the province during the last federal election, as Premier Jason Kenney even gave a shout-out to the prime minister in a speech.

But it's a loss in many of the Indigenous communities where the government has struggled to make progress. "Reconciliation stopped today," said Reuben George of the Tsleil-Waututh, one of the four Indigenous groups behind the court challenge. The groups could appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of Canada, and the disappointment could make Ottawa's efforts to settle land claims and pursue other energy projects even more difficult.

Ultimately, the Trans Mountain project has become much more than an infrastructure initiative, writes CBC's Chris Hall. The responses to the ruling highlight the difficulties governments face in trying to reconcile so many competing interests. And however much ground the Trudeau government has won in the field of Ottawa-Alberta relations, it still likely faces a rematch with Indigenous communities involved in this case, and the potential for more legal challenges to come. Read more on the ramifications of the ruling here.

In brief

Some 251 Canadians are on board a quarantined cruise ship off the coast of Japan that has a confirmed outbreak of coronavirus. None of the Canadian passengers are among the 10 people who tested positive for the virus and were taken ashore to hospital, according to Princess Cruises. Japan took protective measures to prevent the spread of the disease yesterday, ordering the quarantine of all 3,700 people on the ship for at least 14 days at Yokohama, near Tokyo. Read more about the passengers here.

Internal emails show that the Canadian government defended Roundup after a U.S. court blamed the herbicide for causing cancer. Plaintiffs in a slew of ongoing lawsuits in the U.S. and Canada accuse Monsanto, the corporation behind the chemical glyphosate, of poisoning them. The internal records underscore a balancing act for governments trying to regulate what Agriculture Canada says is the most widely used herbicide in the country despite some evidence it causes cancer. Read more about the ongoing glyphosate debate here.

Whatever the final Iowa caucus results reveal, this much seems certain: Pete Buttigieg had an impressive showing and Joe Biden did not. With 71 per cent of the results in amid technical delays, the former South Bend, Ind., mayor leads slightly with 26.8 per cent of the delegates. Buttigieg is followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, while the the former vice-president trails in fourth with 15.4 per cent. Read more from experts, who touted Buttigieg's "big victory" and lamented Biden's "letdown," here.

A group of South African investors say they're out hundreds of thousands of dollars after investing in what they believed was a Calgary company — that doesn't seem to exist. The Reannex Investments website states the company is located on the third floor of the Lancore Building, on 10th Street and 10th Avenue in southwest Calgary. It's not. That building is actually home to Alberta Supports (government-provided community services) and staff there said they have never heard of Reannex. Read more about the investors' situation here.

Now for some good news to start your Wednesday: A Second World War veteran is turning 100 next month, so his son is reaching out to people for help with a special present. Fred Arsenault learned to fully appreciate the significance of receiving letters while serving in the war, so his son, Ron, hopes to get his dad 100 cards to mark his father's birthday. The response to Ron Arsenault's appeal has included retweets from Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Toronto Mayor John Tory and even the Canadian Forces in the U.S. Read more about the campaign here.

Pelosi rips Trump's state of the union — literally

(Reuters)

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's state of the union, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up her copy of the speech. She later described the action as "the courteous thing to do considering the alternative." Trump was speaking on the eve of his likely impeachment acquittal, as the U.S. Senate is due to convene at 4 p.m. ET today for a final vote on the trial. Read more about what Trump said in his address here.

Today in history: Feb. 5

1841: The union of Upper and Lower Canada becomes official.

1920: King's College at Windsor, N.S., is destroyed by fire. The school's governors later agreed to an affiliation with Dalhousie University in Halifax.

1946: A royal commission is appointed to evaluate evidence taken from the Soviet embassy in Ottawa by cipher clerk Igor Gouzenko, telling of Soviet espionage in Canada. The commission confirmed five months later that a spy ring had been operating in Canada, aimed at atomic bomb secrets and other information.

1980: Legendary hockey player Gordie Howe plays in his 23rd and final NHL all-star game before more than 21,000 fans in Detroit. The 51-year-old Howe would retire at the end of the season.

1997: Switzerland's three largest banks donate $96 million to a fund for Holocaust victims and their heirs after months of international pressure. The banks had been accused of hoarding Jewish assets left in their trust during the Second World War; the restitution effort was spearheaded by Canadian businessman Edgar Bronfman, the head of the World Jewish Congress. The fund eventually swelled to more than $250 million with contributions from other Swiss businesses.