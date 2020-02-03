Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Rail disaster video emerges 1 year after CP crash in B.C.

One year ago today, a Canadian Pacific Railway freight train derailed near Field, B.C., resulting in the deaths of three crew members. Video of the aftermath of the runaway train's crash has surfaced in the wake of a report by CBC's The Fifth Estate that uncovered a string of failures at CP Rail and sparked controversy over whether an outside police force should conduct an investigation into potential criminal negligence.

"It was a war zone … I was dumbfounded at the carnage," one railroader told CBC News about the crash zone. Close-up images from the video show a metal CP Rail car ripped in half and a dusting of snow covering the site while heavy machinery removes 99 derailed grain cars, most of them lying smashed along a mountainside.

Exclusive wreck video of CP train derailment in BC Feb 2019 1:00

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has demoted its lead investigator in the probe of the crash. Don Crawford told CBC News that "there is enough to suspect there's negligence here, and it needs to be investigated by the proper authority." The TSB subsequently stripped him of his title as investigator in charge after deciding his comments about the case were "completely inappropriate."

Controversy has erupted over how the TSB and police should handle the case. It comes after Crawford's comments and claims by a former officer with CP Rail's own police service, who says he suspects "some type of coverup" by the railway. The CP Police Service says it did a thorough investigation into the actions of the crew. The probe is now closed and resulted in no charges, while the TSB is not expected to deliver its report for another year.

This has left the families of the victims — Andrew Dockrell, Dylan Paradis and Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer — desperate for answers. "I want justice. I want CP to be accountable," said Les Paradis, a 39-year CP conductor and father of Dylan Paradis. The RCMP initially assisted but never did its own probe, deferring to CP as the local police of jurisdiction, but said it is reviewing the case to consider next steps in light of the recent CBC News reports. Read more about the CP Rail crash here.

In brief

Technology problems and reporting "inconsistencies" kept Iowa Democratic Party officials from releasing results from last night's caucus. It was an embarrassing twist after months of promoting the contest as a chance for Democrats to find some clarity in a jumbled field with no clear front-runner to take on U.S. President Donald Trump in November. State party officials said final results would be released later Tuesday and offered assurances that the problem was not a result of a "hack or an intrusion." Read the latest from Iowa here.

The Federal Court of Appeal will decide the fate of the Trans Mountain expansion project today. It is expected to rule on an appeal from four First Nations from B.C., which filed court challenges last fall asking justices to overturn the federal cabinet's second approval of the project. While construction has already begun on key segments of the expansion, a ruling that sides with the Indigenous applicants would effectively halt all of that work. A decision is expected at 1 p.m. ET. Read more about the appeal and its implications here.

As cases of the coronavirus mount in China and elsewhere, health officials are focused on containing its spread. The Public Health Agency of Canada stresses that the risk of contracting the illness in this country remains very low. Travellers returning from the affected area are asked to watch for flu-like symptoms and to call ahead before seeking health care. CBC News has developed a series of graphics highlighting cases, severity and comparisons to other infections in order to put this outbreak in perspective. You can view them here.

The RCMP paid a $56,000 bill related to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's controversial vacation on the Aga Khan's private island in the Bahamas. The police force, which ensures the safety of the prime minister when he travels, had given up on trying to reimburse the amount for the trip over the 2016-17 Christmas holidays and had considered the matter closed. However, an RCMP spokesperson said that changed a few weeks ago, and a cheque was later issued for the outstanding bill. Read more about the reimbursement here.

Now for some good news to start your Tuesday: Next year, you'll be able to see the original Broadway cast of Hamilton perform the musical smash from the comfort of a movie theatre. Disney said yesterday it will distribute a four-year-old live capture of Lin-Manuel Miranda's show in Canada and the United States on Oct. 15, 2021. The film was shot at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016 and stars all of the original Tony Award winners. Read more about the announcement here.

Swimming in Antarctica to raise climate change awareness

Lewis Pugh is believed to be the first person to swim in a supraglacial lake in Antarctica. (Kelvin Trautman)

Endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh is believed to be the first person to swim through an Antarctic supraglacial lake, which forms when meltwater from a glacier collects on the surface of an ice sheet. Pugh, who also serves as patron of the oceans for the United Nations, said he took on the icy, one-kilometre challenge to highlight the effects of climate change. "What is happening in East Antarctica now is very, very frightening," he told CBC's As it Happens. Read more about Pugh's plunge here.

Today in history: Feb. 4

1789: George Washington is elected the first president of the United States.

1915: The first Canadian contingent lands in Europe during World War I and proceeded to the Flanders region of Belgium.

1945: The Allied leaders meet at Yalta, in Crimea, to plan the final defeat of Nazi Germany. The conference includes Britain's Winston Churchill, Franklin Roosevelt of the U.S. and the Soviet Union's Josef Stalin. Their plan calls for Allied occupation of Germany, the collection of war reparations and the founding of the United Nations.

1997: A Los Angeles-area civil jury finds O.J. Simpson criminally responsible for the 1994 deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. The jury later ordered the former football star to pay the victims' families $32.5 million US in compensatory and punitive damages.

2013: The Royal Canadian Mint officially ceases distribution of the penny to Canada's financial institutions.