At home or sheltering underground, normalcy evades Kyiv citizens during Russian invasion of Ukraine

As the minutes ticked down Saturday to the start of a weekend curfew in Kyiv, Lydia Sokolova was one of the few ordinary citizens out on the streets of the Ukrainian capital.

Her mission — to feed her son's cat — was more than worth any risk, she says. At 74, she appears determined not to let the threat of a Russian invasion instil any sense of panic in her.

"I am not going to a shelter," said Sokolova. "We live in an apartment. My mom is very old though. She'll be 97 soon, so I am taking care of her. Right now I am going to feed my son's cat."

Sokolova's desire to keep life as normal as possible aside, her journey through a city that feels like a ghost town offers a sense of how quickly and completely day-to-day life in Kyiv has been turned on its head since the invasion began Thursday.

Considerations about feeding a family cat now have to take into account curfews, air-raid sirens and the uncertainty of when and where Russian troops might enter the capital.

And while Sokolova might be choosing to stay above ground, many others have gone underground and remained there. Hotel car parks, basements and Kyiv's underground stations are all serving as temporary bomb shelters.

"I never, ever believed [it was possible]," said Kate Savinna, 33, about her city being the possible target of an invasion.

Sitting with her dog, Toufi, on her lap in the underground car park of a hotel in the centre of the capital, she adds: "We were like, 'No one will do something like that in Kyiv.' We thought that something might happen around the borders or occupy [areas close to others already] occupied."

Savinna and her partner, Taras Baran, aren't guests at the hotel, but a friend of theirs is. When the air-raid sirens started wailing across the capital earlier this week, the couple didn't feel safe in the apartment they share close to Kyiv's main airport where there's been intense fighting.

"It definitely feels much safer than staying home alone, like in your apartment," said Baran, 26, who's an architect. "It feels much safer here. And then also, as we decided, like to stay the first night in Kyiv, the things were getting worse and worse."

Demonstrations in solidarity with Ukraine held across Canada on Sunday

(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

People hold a giant Ukrainian flag as they rally against Russia's invasion of the country during a protest outside Ottawa's city hall on Sunday. Check out more photos here of demonstrations across Canada against the invasion.

In brief

Canada is easing several travel measures on Monday for people entering the country. But some rules remain, including the pre-arrival COVID-19 test requirement, which means returning home from abroad can still be complicated and costly. For the past year, the federal government has required that travellers entering Canada show proof of a negative molecular test, such as a PCR, taken within 72 hours of their departing flight or planned arrival at the land border. Starting Monday, people can opt to instead take a rapid antigen test, which is typically cheaper (generally under $100) and more convenient, as results are available within minutes. People must take the antigen test in the country they're departing from, and can only use one authorized for travellers. Read more on the travel changes.



A professional soccer player from Winnipeg is trading is his cleats for a rifle to fight for the country where he was born. Despite not owning a Ukrainian passport, Svyatik Artemenko enlisted with Ukraine's armed forces Friday — one day after Russia invaded. He tried to enlist Thursday in the western Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi, but was turned away before being approved the next day. In an Instagram video call from the city of Odesa on Saturday, Artemenko said he waited in line for over two hours on Friday to enlist. He was born in Odesa. His family immigrated to Canada when he was two years old, but he has gone back to the city several times. "I honestly was expecting to have a sense of fear among the crowd, like silence … but that was absolutely not the case," Artemenko said of the atmosphere among those waiting to enlist. The 22-year-old arrived in Ukraine on Jan. 29, and was in Khmelnytskyi for a tryout with FC Podylla, a second division professional soccer team. His tryout proved successful and he inked a contract with the club the day before Russia attacked. Read more of Artemenko's story here.



Terminal cancer patient Janis Hughes has spent hours researching how to improve her quality of life and believes psilocybin, a compound found in fungi commonly known as magic mushrooms, may be the answer. The problem is that psilocybin is illegal in Canada. Hughes and other patients with terminal illness have requested access to it for medical purposes — something Health Canada has allowed dozens to do in the last two years through a Section 56(1) exemption. But last month, a week before she submitted her request, the rules changed. Hughes's request was denied. Health Canada says the rule change came because more research on the safety and efficacy of psilocybin is needed. But a chorus of voices working in the field of psychedelic therapy say the new system is creating difficult roadblocks — and causing more harm to palliative patients already struggling. Read the full story here.

Cancer patient fights for access to psilocybin





When Toula Ambeliotis's 86-year-old husband moved into a long-term care home near Montreal last fall, it was a big and difficult transition for her family. "Just seeing him like that was the worst part," said Ambeliotis, 74. Her husband, Georges, has prostate cancer and Lewy body dementia. Aside from worrying about his condition, Ambeliotis is now also faced with the costs of his care. Even though her husband is in a public home, the $2,000 monthly bill puts a strain on her budget. She and her daughter, Fenia Ambeliotis, have spent countless hours at Georges's side in the last months. Fenia, 44, wishes she could help out financially, but money is tight. For families caring for loved ones in long-term care facilities or at home, financial pressures can be a major source of stress that is now exacerbated by the rising cost of living. But experts say that financial strain is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the projected costs of long-term care for families and taxpayers in the years to come. This story is part of the CBC News series Priced Out, which explains why you're paying more at the register and how Canadians are coping with the high cost of everything.

Long-term care costs projected to soar

On screen, actor Sarah Polley was often cast as the fierce protagonist veering straight into peril, whether it was an oncoming bus or some sort of explosion. Off screen, however, she says she feared confronting certain things, including a traumatic experience with former CBC radio personality Jian Ghomeshi. The 43-year-old filmmaker and Oscar-nominated screenwriter says a brain injury in 2015 became a catalyst for her to address some past trauma. The result is a new collection of essays, Run Towards the Danger (out March 1), which Polley says took years to write. "These are the stories that haunted me," said Polley in an interview with Matt Galloway, host of CBC Radio's The Current. She is sharing them because, "I think I'm strong enough to handle this now." Read the full story here.

Sarah Polley on why she is revealing alleged violent encounter with Jian Ghomeshi now





Now for some good news to start your Monday: A forester in Kamloops, B.C., is turning the devastation of last year's wildfires into art. Casey Macauley has been salvaging parts of trees burned in the White Rock Lake and Tremont Creek fires that displaced thousands of people in B.C.'s Interior last year. He then takes segments of the wood and creates prints of their ring patterns. He said he had seen the technique a few years ago and, after last year's fires hit, he realized there was an opportunity to get some unique pieces of wood for the project. Because the rings have different densities, they burn at different rates. It means the end-of-year growth is left as a group of prominent rings, which can then be printed onto paper. "There's so much history in each of these trees," he said, noting that some he has made prints from were between 100 and 300 years old. Read more on this story here.

Opinion: Why you should care about the Alberta budget, even if you don't live there

The rapid turnaround in Alberta's fiscal fortunes — easily the largest in the province's history — obviously matters for Albertans, but Canadians everywhere should also care, writes economist Trevor Tombe. Read the column here.

First Person: Why I refuse to call myself a 'Strong Black Woman'

For most of Mykella Van Cooten's life, she considered herself a "Strong Black Woman." But now she realizes that title comes with negative consequences to Black women's mental health. Read the full column here.

Front Burner: Volodymyr Zelensky, from comic to wartime president of Ukraine

On Saturday morning, as war shook his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a defiant video to his Facebook page. Standing outside, on the streets of the capital, Kyiv, he said: "There has been a lot of fake information online that I am calling on our army to lay down their arms and to evacuate. Listen, I am here. We are not going to lay down anything. We will protect our country. Our weapon is truth. And the truth is, that it is our land. Our country. Our children. And we will protect it."



Today on Front Burner, with BBC World Service's Kateryna Khinkulova, we trace Zelensky's path from playing the president on TV to leading the country through a Russian invasion.



Plus, Sudarsan Raghavan of the Washington Post on what he's seeing on the ground in Kyiv.

29:16 Volodymyr Zelensky, from comic to wartime president of Ukraine

Today in history: February 28

1876: The Parliamentary Library in Ottawa opens. The building escaped a fire that hit the original Centre Block in 1916, but had to be restored after a 1952 fire that burned for 10 hours in the building's dome.



1952: Vincent Massey is sworn in as the first Canadian-born Governor General. He was Canada's first ambassador to the U.S., from 1926-30, and Canadian high commissioner in London from 1935-46.



2010: Sidney Crosby's golden goal gives Team Canada a 3-2 overtime win over the United States in the men's hockey gold medal game at the Vancouver Olympics.



2013: Benedict XVI becomes the first Pope in 600 years to resign, ending an eight-year pontificate shaped by struggles to move the Catholic Church past sex abuse scandals and to reawaken Christianity in an indifferent world. He was succeeded the following month by Pope Francis.