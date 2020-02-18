Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

CRTC hearings could open door to cheaper cellphone rates

Cellphone bills are a popular discussion topic for Canadians, and today the country's telecommunications regulator will jump into that conversation. The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is launching nine days of hearings that are expected to be a showdown between the nation's big mobile wireless providers — Bell, Rogers and Telus — and smaller providers bent on shaking up the market.

The hearings, according to the CRTC, will focus on whether Canada's mobile wireless market adequately serves Canadians. Commissioners will home in on issues such as affordability and whether the regulator should mandate the three big providers to open up access to their networks to smaller carriers. These smaller carriers typically don't have an established network of cell towers and fibre optic cables, so they purchase access to larger national networks through wholesale agreements.

Using that approach, these smaller operators have been able to offer plans at more affordable rates. Ting, Google Fi and Straight Talk have used this model in the U.S., and the former president of a Canadian carrier — known as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) — said the industry needs to change. "We're lacking affordability, choice and flexibility," said Samer Bishay, whose company Sugar Mobile was shut down by the CRTC in 2017.

An association representing some of the industry's big players said it isn't opposed to selling access to MVNOs, but doesn't think it should be mandatory. The Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association (CWTA) said Canada's existing wireless providers offer a good mix of affordable plans and reliable coverage, but warned that investment in 5G could take a hit if the CRTC forces carriers to open up their networks to MVNOs.

All indications point to a future where MVNOs will play a more significant role in Canada's mobile wireless future. The federal Liberals campaigned in 2019 to slash cellphone bills by 25 per cent within two years, and the mandate letter for Science and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains instructs him to work with companies and the regulator to get more MVNOs in the market. The CRTC also acknowledged during its consultation ahead of today's kickoff to the hearings that it was leaning toward mandating MVNOs on a limited basis. Read more about the upcoming hearings here.

Ontario's new licence plates 'virtually unreadable' at night, police officer says

A Kingston police officer posted this photo of a car at night asking the Ontario government whether it consulted with law enforcement before it created the new licence plates. (Sgt. Steve Koopman/Twitter)

Kingston police Sgt. Steve Koopman posted this photo of a car at night, asking the Ontario government whether it consulted law enforcement before creating the new licence plates. The province's new plates are blue with white numbers and letters, instead of the blue numbers and letters on the older white plates. The Ontario government said it tested the plates before they hit the road. Read more about the discussion around the new plates here.

In brief

A survivor of human trafficking is working with police in southern Ontario to help people trapped in the sex trade. Durham Regional Police are the first in Canada to work directly with a human trafficking survivor, and the detective who runs the Human Trafficking Unit says Karly Church is integral to their operation. Church works as a crisis intervention counsellor with Victim Services of Durham Region, and since she got involved with the police, the number of local police investigations has doubled — and so has the number of victims she is supporting. Read more about their ongoing work here.

Both Mexico and the United States have finished ratifying the revised North American trade agreement, meaning all eyes are now on Canada. A motion proposed by a Conservative MP that six House of Commons standing committees be invited to study Bill C-4 and submit proposed amendments to the trade committee by April 2 will come to a vote at the Commons trade committee today. The outcome of today's vote could be critical to the Liberal government's hopes to pass the legislation quickly, especially since the Liberals no longer hold a majority on the committee. Read more about the new NAFTA here.

The ongoing coronavirus epidemic could have a lasting economic impact too, according to one Canadian expert. Widely described as the biggest current threat to global growth, the coronavirus — and perhaps more importantly, the things governments are doing to prevent it from spreading — could push the world below the recession line. "Recessions kill people, in fact will probably kill more people than this virus does," said Richard Schabas, Ontario's former chief medical officer. In a globally integrated economy, a few dollars less a month can mean life or death to people struggling for food and medicine, writes CBC's Don Pittis. Read more analysis on the impact of the outbreak here.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball is stepping down after five years of leading the province. Ball's Liberals have come under fire in recent weeks for directing Crown corporation Nalcor Energy to sign a $350,000 contract with a man who worked closely with a Liberal cabinet minister and has connections to Ball's chief of staff. Ball did not reference the recent scandals in his announcement, as he chose to focus on the challenges he faced after taking office, including the vastly expensive Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project, as well as the policies he enacted during his tenure. Read more about what's next for the provincial leadership here.

Now for some good news to start your Tuesday: A teenage curling superfan with epilepsy was gifted tickets to see his beloved Team Saskatchewan compete at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw. Rylan Moir's parents were worried that their son's boisterous cheering would upset some curling fans. Their post on Twitter caught the attention of the curling community; Team Saskatchewan reached out and offered the family tickets, and later met Rylan after the game. Read more about one curling fan's incredible 24 hours here.

Rylan Moir's parents were worried that their son's boisterous cheering would upset some curling fans. But Rylan was welcomed with open arms. 1:50

Front Burner: Former Catholic priest alleges superiors covered up his sex crimes

Before he died, former Catholic priest Paul-André Harvey — who was in prison for sexual assault and gross indecency against young girls — wrote a confession in which he alleged his superiors enabled and covered up his crimes. Click on the media player below as Mark Kelley of CBC's The Fifth Estate discusses the role this confession is playing in a class-action lawsuit against the church.

In 2015, former Catholic priest Paul-André Harvey pled guilty to 39 counts of sexual assault and gross indecency against young girls. Before he died in 2018, he did something that sent shockwaves through his former Quebec diocese: he wrote a confession in which he alleged his superiors both enabled and covered up his crimes. Mark Kelley of CBC’s The Fifth Estate tells us about the role this confession is now playing in a class-action lawsuit, brought by Harvey’s alleged victims, against the church. 24:03

Today in history: Feb. 18

1885: Mark Twain's Adventures of Huckleberry Finn is published in the U.S. for the first time. The book had made its debut the previous year in Canada and Britain.

1953: Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz sign the most lucrative TV contract to date — three years of I Love Lucy for $8 million US.

1980: Pierre Trudeau's Liberals are re-elected with a majority government after nine months out of office. Only a few weeks earlier, Trudeau had announced he was retiring as Liberal leader. The Liberals ousted a minority Conservative government led by Joe Clark, Canada's youngest prime minister. Trudeau remained in office until retiring in 1984.

2001: Seven-time NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Sr. dies in a crash during the final lap of the Daytona 500. He was 49.

2002: Sears says its Eatons stores would be closed or converted to Sears outlets, spelling the end of the 133-year-old Eatons brand.