B.C. man pays for 2 engine replacements despite safety recall

A man in B.C. spent thousands replacing his SUV's engine twice after Hyundai Canada issued a vehicle recall, but the company turned down his attempts to recover the money. The recall was issued in February. The notice didn't arrive in Rick Lingard's mail until August, after he had experienced two catastrophic engine failures within weeks. He says no one at two Hyundai dealerships he'd contacted mentioned anything about a recall for his 2011 Hyundai Tucson.



Transport Canada could easily force Hyundai to cover the costs, but the federal agency tends not to use the full extent of its powers, says George Iny of the Automotive Protection Association. Transport Canada also has the power to force recalls — under changes last year to the Motor Vehicle Safety Act — but has never used it.



Lingard submitted his receipts to Hyundai Canada, but the claim was rejected. The company said the first engine failure was due to "insufficient engine maintenance, not the recall," because Lingard didn't do sufficiently frequent oil changes prior to 100,000 kilometres of driving or provide receipts for subsequent changes. "It's not a valid reason for refusing coverage," Iny says. Hyundai Canada also denies responsibility for Lingard's second blown engine because it was not "provided, installed or inspected by a Hyundai dealer," a spokesperson said.



When Go Public asked why Lingard's recall notice took months to arrive, and no one at the company told him about the recall, it didn't respond. Go Public has heard from dozens of Hyundai and Kia owners (Kia is partly owned by Hyundai) who say they, too, are being left out of the recall. Transport Canada says that since March, it has received 65 complaints of engine failures not covered by recalls, and it is investigating whether more vehicles should be added.



Both Hyundai and Kia have been dogged with engine failure and fire complaints, and lawsuits in Canada and the U.S. In October, the companies agreed to set aside $758 million US to settle related class actions in the U.S. and South Korea, pending approval by the courts. Read more here about what concerned Canadian car owners should do.

Talk about a money shot ...

(Submitted by Emaad Paracha)

One man is making it his mission to photograph the buildings and landmarks on currency around the world. This journey recently brought Emaad Paracha to Winnipeg to see the Canadian Museum for Human Rights on our $10 bill. The Toronto resident has also been to parts of the U.S., Panama and several regions of his native Pakistan to photograph currency sites. Read more about Paracha's travels here.

In brief

The World Anti-Doping Agency imposed a four-year ban on Russia using its flag, anthem and team names at the Olympics and other major sporting events. Russia could also face being stripped of hosting world championships in Olympic sports after the WADA executive committee approved a full slate of recommended sanctions for tampering with a Moscow laboratory database. Russian athletes will be allowed to compete in major events only if they are not implicated in positive doping tests or their data was not manipulated, according to the WADA ruling. Russia's anti-doping agency can appeal the decision. Get the latest updates on this story here.



A New Zealand volcano spewed a massive eruption of ash and steam while dozens of tourists were exploring the island earlier today. At least five people were confirmed dead on White Island, also known as Whakaari, which is in the Bay of Plenty off the coast of New Zealand's North Island. Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims says the number was likely to rise, and 23 people, including those with injuries, had been taken from the island. Police later said no signs of life have been seen during aerial reconnaisance and believe anyone who could have been taken from the island alive was rescued at the time of the evacuation. Get the latest updates on this story here.



The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Montreal was told on multiple occasions about the troubling behaviour of a priest, but took little action until a 2015 police investigation, CBC Montreal has found. Parishioners have expressed frustration and dismay at how church leaders dealt with Brian Boucher, who was given an eight-year prison sentence last March for sexually abusing two young boys. One of the victims says he can't believe Boucher's immediate superior, Rev. Peter Timmins, didn't sound the alarm when he suspected Boucher was abusing him more than 20 years ago. Read more details from the investigation here.



Michael Kovrig, one of the Canadians detained in China, is trying to hang on to his sense of humour as the anniversary of his imprisonment approaches, his boss says. Kovrig and fellow Canadian Michael Spavor have been in a Chinese jail since Dec. 10, 2018. Their detention is widely viewed as retaliation for Canada's arrest of Chinese high-tech executive Meng Wanzhou on Dec. 1 last year. Meanwhile, a former counsellor at the Canadian Embassy in Beijing warns the situation grows more dire as the months wear on. Read more about the detained Canadians here.



The remnant of a star once like our own that's located about 1,500 light-years away is providing astronomers with clues into what might happen in our solar system after the sun dies. In roughly six billion years, after it has run out of energy, the sun will swell, enveloping Mercury, Venus and possibly Earth. It will then leave behind a small, hot star, slightly larger than Earth, known as a white dwarf. The findings from the recently discovered white dwarf also shed light on different stellar systems and their possible planets — and there are likely more discoveries to come. Read more about the discovery here.



Now here's some good news to start your Monday: It's not all doom and gloom in the media industry, as journalists in rural and smaller-population centres in Saskatchewan are still a much-relied-upon source of information. For example: The Moosomin World-Spectator, one of 59 weeklies in Saskatchewan, has seen consistent and steady growth over the last five years. "We've seen that growth because there's something in the paper to read," says owner and publisher Kevin Weedmark. Read more about what's spurred this growth here.

Today in history: December 9

1940: British troops open their first major offensive in North Africa during the Second World War.



1960: The first episode of Coronation Street airs in Britain.



1990: Lech Walesa is elected president of Poland by a huge majority.



1992: Charles and Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales, announce their separation after 11 years of marriage. The couple would divorce on Aug. 28, 1996 — one year before Diana's death in a Paris car crash.



2011: The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan sells its 80 per cent stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment — owners at the time of Toronto's Maple Leafs, Raptors, and FC, and the arena then known as the Air Canada Centre — for $1.3 billion. Telecom rivals Rogers and Bell Canada team up to pay $1.07 billion for a 75 per cent stake, while Larry Tanenbaum's Kilmer Sports raises its share to 25 per cent.