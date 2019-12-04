Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Canada's navy investigates reservist with history of ties to hate groups

A reservist who encouraged fellow members of a neo-Nazi web forum to enlist is being investigated by the Royal Canadian Navy — nearly four years later. Boris Mihajlovic of Calgary was one of the administrators of the now-defunct Iron March forum, a neo-Nazi website that had more than 1,200 users. He was also involved with Blood & Honour, for at least four years, and its armed branch, Combat 18, a group the Canadian government identified last summer as a terrorist organization.



According to a 2016 post on the Iron March forum, his reason for serving in the military was to gain combat experience for an eventual "race war." In private messages, Mihajlovic claimed to have joined the Calgary chapter of Blood & Honour in 2012 and registered a website using his real name and home address in 2015. Mihajlovic was nevertheless able to join the Canadian Forces Naval Reserve in early 2016.



The commanding officer of the naval reserve told CBC the navy was only made aware of Mihajlovic's past three weeks ago, and an investigation is underway. But in a private message sent to another user on the forum in June 2016, Mihajlovic wrote that at least one of his superiors was made aware of his past shortly after he joined the reserves, and advised him to leave Blood & Honour. "I was already planning to, so it was an easy decision," he wrote. Mihajlovic reportedly left Blood & Honour soon after, but became even more active on Iron March.



On the forum, Mihajlovic praised neo-Nazi mass murderers and terrorists, and lambasted other members who thought school shootings were immoral because the victims were children. However, when reached by phone in Calgary last week, Mihajlovic told CBC he realizes he was wrong, and now rejects those views. He says he hasn't been involved with hate groups since Iron March shut down in 2017 and has tried to turn his life around. Mihajlovic was promoted to the rank of leading seaman in April 2018 and today works as a supply technician for HMCS Tecumseh, a naval establishment in Calgary. He has never been involved in any operational deployment.



CBC identified Mihajlovic after an anonymous activist known as antifa-data leaked the full contents of the Iron March forum. Leaked private messages sent between September 2015 and November 2017 show new users would often come to him for advice and insight on fascist ideology. CBC found 10 other Canadians in the Iron March leaks who claimed to be in the military or were thinking of joining. The naval reserve would not provide any details on the investigation into Mihajlovic's online activities; he told CBC he already had plans to leave the service. Read more about Mihajlovic and how CBC tracked him down here.

A man driving to work seeks help after thinking he hit a big dog — turned out it was a coyote

"It is amazing how docile it was. I was petting it," says Eli Boroditsky, who hit this coyote on his way to the night shift at Bothwell Cheese in New Bothwell, Man. At first, Boroditsky thought it was a big dog and, fearing for its safety, picked up the animal and placed it in the back seat of his Hyundai. When Boroditsky got to work, a man saw the animal in the back and noticed it was a coyote. The animal is now recovering at the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre, and should be released back into the wild in a week or so. Read more about the case of mistaken canine identity here.

In brief

The number of travellers from Canada who've been hit with a long-term ban when trying to enter the U.S. has almost doubled, according to new data. U.S. Customs and Border Protection offered no explanation for the surge in expedited removals — which "generally" result in a minimum five-year ban — and told CBC News there have been no recent policy changes. But several lawyers said they believe U.S. President Donald Trump's tough stance on immigration may be influencing border officers. Read more about the impact it's having on Canadians here.



Canada's role in the Italian campaign during the Second World War is being remembered on its 75th anniversary. The fascist regime of Benito Mussolini surrendered shortly after the invasion began, but Allied troops suddenly became defenders of the Italians and their territory against Nazi German forces. Well over a quarter of the 93,000 Canadian soldiers in the campaign became casualties, and nearly 6,000 died. A Canadian delegation is now travelling through Italy to participate in commemorative events, including a ceremony today in Ravenna. Hear from the Canadians who served and the people they liberated here.



Andrew Scheer has highlighted the gains his Conservatives made in the last election, but polls suggest his own personal brand had taken a big hit. Between the beginning and the end of the recent campaign, Scheer's net approval rating decreased by an average of 10 points, according to polls conducted by Forum Research and Campaign Research. That's the biggest decline in a major party leader's net rating in any of the last four federal election campaigns — and the next closest three subsequently resigned. Read more here about how Scheer lost ground personally despite his party's stronger showing.



A B.C. man has been married for over 20 years, but has only been with his wife for about 18 months during that time because of multiple failed attempts to sponsor her for Canadian permanent residency. Paramjit Basanti, a Canadian citizen, has unsuccessfully tried to sponsor Charanjit Basanti, an Indian citizen, five times since their 1999 wedding. His lawyer said it's a symptom of the Canadian immigration system's misplaced focus on preventing "bad faith" marriages, and their situation is not unique. Read more about the couple's predicament here.



The RCMP owes the managers of the Aga Khan's private island in the Bahamas more than $56,000 for costs associated with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's controversial vacation. Three years after the trip, the force has not yet reimbursed the costs "despite efforts made to do so," an RCMP spokesperson said. The managers of the island said in emails obtained by CBC News they want to be reimbursed for costs incurred on behalf of the force — but they don't want any invoices, something the RCMP's financial accounting system generally requires. Read more about the costs here.



Now here's some good news to start your Wednesday: An expansion at Dartmouth General Hospital in Nova Scotia opened after years of waiting, partly thanks to the fundraising efforts of doctors. Every full-time physician at the hospital donated to its fundraising campaign, reaching a total combined commitment of $660,000. "Every health-care facility in the province and in Canada has huge challenges in health care and funding. I think what the physicians saw in this was an opportunity to really step up, and invest in each other and the patients," a radiologist says. Read more about the doctors' contributions here.

Today in history: December 4

1909: The first Grey Cup game is held at Rosedale Field in Toronto. The University of Toronto defeats Toronto Parkdale 26-6 before 3,800 fans. The trophy was donated that year by Gov. Gen. Earl Grey for the rugby football championship of Canada. The Varsity Blues also won the Cup in 1910 and 1911.



1942: U.S. bombers strike the Italian mainland for the first time in the Second World War.



1973: The House of Commons passes a bill prohibiting wiretapping and other forms of electronic surveillance, except by police forces.



1987: The Ontario Human Rights Commission rules the Ontario Hockey Association, the Metropolitan Toronto Hockey League and the Etobicoke Canucks violated the Ontario Human Rights Code by discriminating against hockey player Justine Blainey, because of her gender. It rules she could play hockey on a boys' team.



1996: Central America's longest civil war ends after a truce signed in Oslo, Norway, stops Guatemala's 36-year conflict that killed 140,000 people.



2008: Gov. Gen. Michaëlle Jean grants an unprecedented request from Prime Minister Stephen Harper to suspend Parliament until late January, a move that avoids a non-confidence vote set for Dec. 8 that would have brought down the minority Conservative government.