The hope of vaping as a safer alternative to smoking is fading

The federal government officially welcomed the vaping industry to Canada a year and a half ago. The belief among policymakers and public health experts was e-cigarettes were safer than real cigarettes and would help smokers kick the habit. That's not what has happened.



Federal health officials knew when they drafted the law that they did not have definitive evidence e-cigarettes helped in quitting smoking. Smokers have even added vaping to their nicotine habits. And even though the law that took effect in May 2018 tried to protect teens through advertising and age restrictions, it hasn't worked. The latest statistics show about a quarter of high school students across Canada are vaping.



Now, some of the same health advocates who promoted vaping are calling for Health Canada to fix its policy. This is in part due to a mysterious and deadly vaping illness, along with new research showing vaping poses unique risks for organ damage and chronic disease. "We opened it up too wide," says David Hammond, a professor of public health at Ontario's University of Waterloo who researches tobacco-control policies.



The decisions that allowed all this to happen were based on an unproven hypothesis and some hopeful thinking. This is why CBC News launched a new series, Vape Fail, which examines the policy and industry failures that went along with the introduction of vaping. You can read more about the series here. For an in-depth look at how vaping entered the marketplace and the role of companies in the e-cigarette industry, read here.

This spinning chandelier under a Vancouver bridge is dividing residents

(Maggie MacPherson/CBC News)

In a city grappling with housing and homelessness issues, a $4.8-million chandelier has ignited criticisms of Versailles-like grandeur and excess. The public art piece lives up to its name of Spinning Chandelier — every so often, it descends from the north end of the Granville Bridge, and spins for about four minutes while flashing its lights before retracting. But some wonder if the money could have been put to use elsewhere in the historically industrial area. Read more about how a luxury property developer commissioned and paid for the chandelier.

In brief

Canada's premiers are meeting today in Toronto ahead of Parliament reconvening later this week. The meeting, hosted by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, marks a significant political moment, according to Power and Politics host Vassy Kapelos, who suggests the premiers have more power now that the federal Liberals are a minority government. "There are already some strong signals being sent out that they'll flex their muscles to demand more funding for both health care and equalization," Kapelos wrote in yesterday's Minority Report newsletter. Read more about today's meeting here.



The turmoil surrounding this year's United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP25) goes beyond the last-minute location change from Chile to Spain. A growing faction looking to increase the profile of adaptation as an essential goal of global climate efforts is expected to be a point of contention at the meeting that begins the week. Critics worry adaptation merely offers an excuse to delay solving the real problem. But those who support it say adaptation is economically essential and helps solve the issue itself. Read more about the competing approaches, as well as the financial implications, here.



Oh nahò:ten sateweiénhstha? The answer to that could be the diverse Indigenous languages that exist across Canada. The question translates into, "What are you studying?" in Kanien'kéha, one of more than 30 Indigenous languages currently featured in a growing list as part of Original Voices. The CBC Indigenous-produced series was launched as a celebration of the International Year of Indigenous Languages, a UN observance to raise awareness of the consequences of the endangerment of Indigenous languages around the world in 2019. Explore more languages from across Canada here.



Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline from Alberta to Manitoba is up and running, marking a significant milestone for the project long anticipated by the Canadian oilpatch. The Calgary-based company sees commercial operation of the Canadian portion as important progress, even as the U.S. portion is navigating regulators in Minnesota. The failure of pipeline expansions to keep up with growth in oilsands production has been blamed for steep oil price discounts in Alberta, while one analyst sees the Canadian portion's completion as a case for "cautious optimism." Read more about Line 3 here.



The Canadian women's and men's national curling championships will now award the same prize money to the winners. The announcement the Scotties (women) and Brier (men) champions will both receive $105,000 followed a heated debate over pay equity last winter; there was a $41,500 difference, including cresting and prize money, between the women's and men's winners at the 2019 national championships. "They all want this. The men curlers wanted this too and were specific about that. They see these women as world-class athletes," Curling Canada CEO Katherine Henderson says. Read more about the decision here.



Now for some good news to start your Monday: A Saskatchewan climbing team became the first all-Canadian group to reach the summit of a 6,000-metre peak in Nepal. The month-long expedition to climb Nirekha Peak — located in the Himalaya mountain range — involved about four hours of climbing every day, much of it in the middle of the night when everything is frozen solid, and falling rocks and ice are less likely. "We got to the top and I was like, 'OK, we're here, let's go down — I'm freezing and it's hard to breathe,'" says Sabrina Heywood, who only began rock climbing two years ago. Read more about the all-Canadian expedition here.

Today in history: December 2

1804: Napoleon crowns himself emperor of the French.



1949: Britain empowers Canada's Parliament to amend the British North America Act.



1982: A surgical team at the University of Utah Medical Centre in Salt Lake City implants the first permanent artificial heart in a human being. Barney Clark, 61, would live 112 days with the device, dying on March 23, 1983.



2001: Houston-based energy company Enron files for bankruptcy protection — the largest such move in U.S. history. The company was accused of using a complex web of partnerships to hide millions of dollars in debt.



2014: Montreal Canadiens legend Jean Béliveau dies at 83. The classy NHL centre scored 507 goals, won 10 Stanley Cups and was captain for 10 seasons before his retirement in 1971. He would be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1972.