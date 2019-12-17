Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

How Fred Christie became Canada's reluctant civil rights hero

In the summer of 1936, Fred Christie went into the York Tavern, a popular Montreal watering hole, with two friends. Three times, Christie was refused service because he was black. Christie sued the tavern, demanding $200 for the humiliation he and his friends suffered.



What followed became one of the most notorious Supreme Court rulings in Canadian history: a 1939 ruling that effectively legalized racial discrimination in the country. In a 4-1 decision, the court recognized staff at the tavern had refused to serve Christie "for the sole reason that they had been instructed not to serve coloured persons." However, the court said merchants were free to serve anyone they please, and in turning Christie away, the York "was strictly within its rights."



Since that ruling 80 years ago this month, little else had been known about Christie. With a prominent Montreal civil rights group using the anniversary of the decision to seek more recognition for Christie, and historians searching for more details on him, Christie's family reached out to CBC Montreal last week. They offered a portrait of someone who refused to be defined by the decision that bears his name.



One of Christie's grandsons, Terry Brazill, said his grandfather made the court decision seem like no big deal. Though he was aware his side had lost at the Supreme Court, he wasn't sure why. "It didn't really faze him," Brazill said. "He knew he had been wronged. But he wasn't like, 'I need my bit of justice here.'" That was the only time any of his family ever heard Christie speak about his role in Canadian history.



Christie's granddaughter, Joan Clark, said even though her grandfather didn't talk about social justice, she inherited his moral vision. "He always impressed upon us to do the right thing. You stand up for what you think is right. I still do that to this day." Read more here about the story of Fred Christie.

'I am homesick': Yukoner asked for photos from home, and social media delivered

Yukoner Stephenie Worth is in a Vancouver hospital recovering from stem cell transplant surgery, and won't be able to go home until late January at the earliest. Feeling homesick, Worth reached out to the Whitehorse Rants and Raves Facebook group recently for some photos of the territory. Yukoners were more than happy to share.They gave her the sky, the stars and the moon, and a whole lot more — snowy forests, shimmering moonlit lakes, the city ablaze with Christmas lights. "It's been overwhelming, but I'm loving every bit of it," Worth says. Read more here about Worth's request for photos of home, and the response.

In brief

Finance ministers meet

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau will meet with his provincial and territorial counterparts today to discuss the state of the economy and how they can all work together to boost the strength of some key government programs, including the Fiscal Stabilization Program. Read more here about other issues the finance ministers are expected to tackle.



Comparing Trump, Clinton impeachments

The substance of the misdeeds that led to articles of presidential impeachment against Bill Clinton and Donald Trump couldn't be more different. However, there are some similarities to be gleaned. Read more here about how the impeachments of the former and current presidents compare.

Inside India's new citizenship law

The passage of a controversial citizenship law in India's parliament has sparked violent protests. Read more here as CBC Explains takes a closer look at the law.

Kids don't trust Alexa to give the right answer

Many grownups turn to the internet for answers to their questions. But when humans and computers, such as the Alexa smart speaker, come up with different responses, which do you choose? Unlike adults, children tend to side with the humans. Read more here from technology columnist Ramona Pringle.

New Zealand IDs 2 bodies missing after volcano eruption

Police said today an Australian teenager and a New Zealand tour guide are the two people presumed dead, but whose bodies have not been found after last week's volcanic eruption on New Zealand's White Island that left at least 16 people dead. Read more here about the search for the remaining bodies.

Now for some good news to start your Tuesday: At the Saskatoon Open Door Society's after-school podcast camp, there is only one rule: the stories have to be true. The camp helps newcomers to Canada who are 12 to 20 years old connect with their community. The youth taking part have told stories on a variety of topics, from Dungeons and Dragons, to Saskatoon's transit system to "ghosting" friends by suddenly ending communication with them. "You will never, ever hear the same story because everybody has a different life and everybody has their point of view," says Luis Aguinaga, who moved to Canada from Mexico five years ago. Read more about the podcasting camp here.

Today in history: December 17

1538: England's King Henry VIII is excommunicated by Pope Paul III. Married and divorced several times, Henry declared himself head of the Church of England.



1876: Snowblower inventor Arthur Sicard is born in Saint-Leonard-de-Port-Maurice, Que. Sicard invented the Sicard Snow Remover Snowblower in 1925 and made his first sale two years later.



1903: Orville and Wilbur Wright fly their first airplane at Kitty Hawk, N.C. The Wright Flyer, a biplane with two propellers chain driven by a gasoline motor, flew 35 metres in 12 seconds —enough to convince the brothers that sustained flights were possible.



1939: Canada, Britain, Australia and New Zealand sign an agreement whereby pilots from all four countries would be trained in Canada for service in the Second World War.



1979: Stuntman Stan Barrett becomes the first person to break the sound barrier on land, travelling 1,189 km/h in a 60,000-horsepower rocket vehicle.



1991: Russian President Boris Yeltsin and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev agree to formally dissolve the 74-year-old Union of Soviet Socialist Republics on Jan. 1, 1992.