Finance Minister Bill Morneau to give fiscal, economic update

Canadians will get an update on the country's fiscal health today when Finance Minister Bill Morneau delivers his fall economic statement. Morneau is due to speak at a press conference at 10:45 a.m. ET.



Morneau's update will provide more context for the minister's recent optimistic economic predictions for the coming year. Earlier this month, Morneau said he expects the Canadian economy will continue to grow, and to be one of the top performing economies in the G7 by the end of next year.



Morneau's document also will lay out the federal government's project and program spending for the coming months.



Today's briefing comes on the heels of a bad month for workers. Canada lost 71,000 jobs in November, the majority of them in Quebec and Alberta, as the country's unemployment rate rose by 0.4 percentage points to 5.9 per cent, according to Statistics Canada. In addition, business and personal bankruptcies in Canada rose by 8.5 per cent this past year, compared to just 1.4 per cent for the previous year.



The Liberals said in their election platform that they plan to reduce the deficit to $21 billion by 2023 at the end of a four-year mandate. However, in their current minority Parliament situation, the government might not last that long. Read more here ahead of Morneau's update.

I'll have my art to go, please

(CBC)

Eight years ago, Brian Leonard moved from Fredericton to Toronto, where he learned to make latte art. Now he's travelling the world, serving up lattes at events such as the Oscars and Emmys. Watch more here about Leonard's creations.

In brief

No cannabis edibles in some provinces until January

Beginning tomorrow, it will be legal to buy derivative cannabis products, but three of Canada's largest provinces won't have any available until next month. Read more about the pending lack of cannabis edible products in some provinces.



Mounties haven't paid for $56K in expenses rung up during PM's visit to Aga Khan's island

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police do not plan to reimburse the more than $56,000 in expenses its officers racked up for meals, accommodation and Jet Ski rentals during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's controversial vacation on the Aga Khan's private island in the Caribbean, CBC News has learned. Read more the RCMP's expenses during Trudeau's trip.



First contender steps forward for Conservative leadership

A veteran political organizer and businessman says he will step into the federal Conservative leadership race to replace Andrew Scheer. Bryan Brulotte, the CEO and chair of employment firm MaxSys Staffing and Consulting, said late Sunday he intends to run. Read more about Brulotte here.

Seeking regulation of psychotherapists in B.C.



For more than 20 years, therapists and their patients have been pleading for some sort of regulation in British Columbia, but they've had no success. There could soon be progress on that front. Read more about the push to regulate psychotherapy in B.C.

British firm bids for Cineplex



Canadian movie theatre chain Cineplex Inc. says it has agreed to a takeover from Britain's Cineworld Group. The British firm is offering $34 in cash for shares of Cineplex, which is 42 per cent above the stock's Friday close. Read more here about the takeover offer for Cineplex.

Ancient 'coal dragon' is now the oldest parareptile ever found



A unique fossil that is "literally a black piece of coal" found in the dump of an 18th-century coal mine is revealing new insights about life before the rise of dinosaurs. Read more here about the fossil find.



Now for some good news to start your Monday: Kamloops, B.C., resident Patti Phillips is blown away by the response to her annual campaign to collect purses filled with supplies for women living in a shelter in the city. It's Phillips's third and most successful year yet. Last year, she received 65 purses, and this year she collected 300. "The community of women and business women…they just came in in droves," said Phillips. The purses, which are donated to women staying at the Emerald House Emergency Shelter, are filled with items that women can use on a daily basis, such as hygiene products. Read more about the purse campaign here.

Today in history: December 16

1770: German composer Ludvig Van Beethoven, universally recognized as one of the greatest composers in history, is born in Bonn.



1773: The event known as the Boston Tea Party occurs. To protest a British tax on tea, angry colonists disguised themselves as Indigenous people, boarded three ships and dumped 340 chests filled with tea into Boston harbour.



1775: British novelist Jane Austen is born. Her works include Pride and Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility.



1900: The first North American credit union is founded in Lévis, Que., by Alphonse Desjardins. La Caisse Populaire de Lévis opened for business the following Jan. 23.



1944: The Battle of the Bulge begins during the Second World War when German forces launch a surprise attack against Allied forces in Belgium.



1997: The Canadian Senate votes to strip Senator Andrew Thompson, who had attended only three per cent of the chamber's sittings since 1990, of his office, secretary, telephone and most

travel privileges. He resigned from the upper chamber in March 1998.