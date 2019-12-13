Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Ranking Andrew Scheer among other Conservative leaders

You can add outgoing Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer's name to an item of obscure Canadian political trivia. With the exception of the period when the conservative movement in Canada was divided, only two leaders of the Conservative Party or its Progressive Conservative predecessor led their parties into a single election before resigning: Robert Manion and John Bracken. As CBC senior writer and polls analyst Éric Grenier writes, it is too early to say where Scheer's legacy will rank among Conservative leaders (Progressive or otherwise), and we might not get a clearer idea until after the next election. Read more analysis of Scheer's performance here.

Cows, ahoy: Check out the world's 1st floating dairy farm

Milk and yogurt are being produced right in the bustling Netherlands port of Rotterdam by the world's first floating dairy farm. Its creators say similar farms could help protect cities from food security risks associated with climate change. Read more about the aquatic dairy here.

In brief

Boris Johnson's big U.K. election win

U.K. Conservative Party Leader Boris Johnson scored a thumping election victory today, securing the parliamentary majority needed to take his country out of the European Union. Read more about Johnson's win, and what it could mean for the U.K.'s future.

Disappointment over Quebec court ruling on Bill 21

Amal Sassi, a school teacher who wears a hijab, is among those disappointed after Quebec's highest court yesterday upheld Bill 21, the province's controversial secularism law. Read more on reaction to the court ruling here.

U.S. House committee to vote on Trump impeachment articles

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives judiciary committee are expected to vote this morning to move forward with two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, setting a path that could lead to a trial in the Senate in early 2020. Read more here about how an impeachment trial might go.

Bodies of 6 New Zealand volcano eruption victims recovered

New Zealand police Commissioner Mike Bush says divers will return tomorrow to continue efforts to recover two more bodies after Monday's volcanic eruption. Read more about the recovery efforts here.

Ontario honours late Gord Downie with poet post

The Ontario legislature is enshrining the name of late Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie in law after passing after a bill to create the province's first poet laureate position. Read more here about the new provincial poet post.



Now here's some good news to start your Friday: Students at some Windsor, Ont., high schools are sending letters to members of the Canadian military for the holidays. Stephanie Quaglia, an English-as-a-second-language teacher who helped spearhead the project, says it's especially important to do it this time of the year because soldiers are away from their homes and families. "A lot of these students are coming from areas where these soldiers are stationed right now," says Quaglia's colleague, Anthony Bonano. One student, Joseph Handoosh, is a newcomer to Canada who left Iraq to escape war and conflict. "I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart," wrote Handoosh in his letter. Read more about the letters going to members of the military.

Today in history: November 22

1893: Prince Edward Island votes for prohibition.



1972: American astronaut Eugene Cernan becomes the last man on the moon. Cernan and Harrison Schmidt explored the lunar surface during the Apollo 17 mission.



1979: The Progressive Conservative government of Joe Clark is defeated by six votes in a non-confidence motion in the House of Commons. Clark had been prime minister in a minority government since June.



1981: Martial law was imposed in Poland to crack down on the Solidarity labour movement.



1990: The Supreme Court of Canada rules 4-3 that federal legislation outlawing the spread of hate propaganda is a justifiable limit on freedom of speech. The court upheld the conviction of former Alberta teacher Jim Keegstra of spreading hatred against Jews.



2003: U.S. soldiers capture Saddam Hussein after finding him hiding in a hole under a farmhouse in Adwar, Iraq, near his hometown of Tikrit.