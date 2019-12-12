Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Voters in deeply divided U.K. cast ballots in Brexit-driven election

People in the U.K. are voting today in a general election, with the country's future in the European Union at stake. Conservative Party Leader Boris Johnson needs a majority of the 650 seats in the House of Commons to ensure Brexit legislation is passed. A minority, or hung Parliament as it's called in the U.K., would put the deal to leave the EU in jeopardy. Read more here on the U.K. election.

Deadly eruption highlights risk of volcano tourism

(George Kourounis)

The eruption Monday of a volcano on New Zealand's White Island that has left at least eight people dead highlights the risk to visiting one of nature's most fascinating and dangerous natural wonders. "Mother Nature is in control," says Canadian extreme adventurer George Kouronis. He has visited volcanos from Hawaii to Italy, sometimes conducting tours. "In all these years of doing this, I understand — fully — that things can go pear-shaped pretty quickly," he says. Read more about the risks associated with touring volcanoes.

In brief

Legal challenges

Quebec's Court of Appeal is set to decide today whether to suspend the province's law banning religious symbols. Read more here about the issues surrounding the law.

Scam target

The Royal Canadian Mint fell for a "spear-phishing" scam earlier this year and almost forked over an employee's paycheque to fraudsters. Read more about spear-phishing scams here.

Fed's rate outlook

A positive outlook for the North American economy means the U.S. Federal Reserve has largely taken interest rate cuts off the table in 2020. Read more analysis of the Fed's outlook on interest rates here.

Impeachment debate

The Democratic-led U.S. House judiciary committee is to reconvene this morning to continue debating two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Read more here about the impeachment hearings.

Kawhi gets his ring

Kawhi Leonard, the 2019 NBA Finals MVP, got his championship ring in a pre-game ceremony, just minutes before playing against the Toronto Raptors for the first time as a Los Angeles Clipper. Read more about Leonard's return here.

Now here's some good news to start your Thursday: It started in 2000 as a "goofy fun thing to do": Ed McHugh hiked through the woods behind his house in Bedford, N.S., with a string of Christmas lights, laying 180 metres of extension cord along the way. He strung the lights over a "quite underwhelming" fir tree dubbed Charlie that was overlooking a busy road. The Christmas symbol was seen daily by thousands of commuters. From that humble start, the tradition has grown. Now, each year on Grey Cup Sunday, about 100 people gather for a tree-lighting ceremony, where Christmas carols like O Christmas Tree are sung before everyone is invited back to the McHugh residence to kick off the holiday season. Read more here about decorating the scraggly tree.

Today in history: December 12

1901: Guglielmo Marconi receives the first transatlantic wireless signal at St. John's. The inventor of wireless telegraphy flew a box kite trailing copper wire to a telephone to pick up faint clicking sounds transmitted from 3,200 kilometres across the ocean at the Podhu wireless station in Cornwall, England.



1949: Nancy Hodges is named Speaker of the British Columbia Legislature, becoming the first female speaker in the Commonwealth.



1984: The Ontario government ends "happy hours" in bars serving cut-rate drinks. The province had begun permitting discount prices on drinks again in 2007.



1985: A U.S. DC-8 crashes and explodes on a hillside shortly after taking off from Gander, N.L. The disaster claims the lives of 250 U.S. military personnel and eight crew members, the worst air crash on Canadian soil.



2001: Stockwell Day resigns as leader of the Canadian Alliance. Day later would enter the ensuing leadership contest, but goes to defeat, with ex-Reform MP Stephen Harper coming on top.