Young Alberta men confront 20% jobless rate

Joshua Leonard is getting used to being unemployed. The 24-year-old graduated with a diploma in IT more than three years ago, but hasn't been able to find work despite applying to more than 100 positions. He's among the estimated 33,000 young men in Alberta who are unable to find work. That number has doubled over seven months, according to Statistics Canada, putting the provincial jobless rate for males under 25 at nearly 20 per cent, roughly twice the rate among women the same age.



Alberta hasn't seen those levels of joblessness among young men since 1983, when it was in the grips of a recession. Today, the economy isn't great, but most indicators say it's better than in recent years, which makes this sudden spike in unemployment — the sharpest in the province outside of a recession — harder to explain.



Sean Schell, 24, of Fort McMurray is among the tens of thousands of young men struggling to make ends meet, support a family, or forge an identity as they enter adulthood. He's always dreamed of becoming an electrician, but is struggling to find steady work, and has put off having children because he can't "in good conscience" make that decision until he has a more stable income.



There's a stereotype of the unemployed Alberta man as a high school dropout who took a job in the oilpatch, spent recklessly during the boom times, had no plan for the inevitable bust and is now unwilling to work at a fraction of the salary he used to earn. Schell says that doesn't apply to him or his peers. "I don't understand how we can be looked at as asking for too much when we can't afford to have a house. It doesn't make sense to me."



Calgary-based career coach Richard Bucher says there are numerous programs at colleges in Alberta that are publicly funded and aim to retrain people in fields looking for workers. He says there are ways to earn an income at the same time. "There is hope, but this is going to be work. It's not easy. There's no simple solution to this problem."



Read here for more stories on the young Alberta men trying to break job stereotypes.

All eyes are on you

(Pablo Sanhueza/Reuters)

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago on Tuesday. According to Reuters, the ongoing wave of demonstrations is the largest since Chile returned to democracy almost 30 years ago. At least 26 people have been killed, with thousands of wounded and detained. Two people were blinded and hundreds have suffered eye trauma due to pellets or tear bombs fired by the police.

In brief

Karel Pekarek's terminal cancer went undiagnosed after two visits to two emergency rooms in B.C.'s Lower Mainland in June. He died before Thanksgiving. The story has left Pekarek's family agonizing over an issue that haunts medicine: how diagnostic errors happen. In Pekarek's situation, like so many others, loved ones know the issue isn't necessarily about whether a life could have been saved with a timely diagnosis. It's more about if there could have been a chance to treat symptoms and ease pain before death. Read more about Pekarek's case here.



Recently released U.S. records about the war in Afghanistan paint a searing portrait of the mistakes made by both the Bush and Obama administrations, and how the war lacked a clear strategy. The lack of troops, for one, cost Canadians dearly. In light of the release of the documents, there are calls for a public inquiry into Canada's role in the war. Read more here about the documents looking at the strategy of the Afghan war, and why there seems to be little interest among Canadian MPs to dissect our military mission.



The new minority government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau survived its first test yesterday evening in the House of Commons. MPs voted 205-116 in favour of a series of supplementary spending estimates, ensuring previously planned government programs get funding they need to run. The Bloc Québécois and the NDP, along with a Green MP and lone Independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould, supported the government. Read more about what happened in Parliament here.



Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is urging the federal government to approve an oilsands mine that could be the largest in Canada, but a northern Alberta First Nation says the main obstacle facing the project is Kenney's own government. The Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation is accusing the premier of sabotaging the project by neglecting to address environmental concerns. Read more about the debate over the development of the mine here.



Voters in the United Kingdom go to the polls tomorrow in an election generally seen as a referendum on Brexit. Conservative Leader Boris Johnson, a politician known as much for making off-colour comments and headline-grabbing gaffes as winning elections, has been on his best behaviour during the campaign. If the polls are any indication, it's working. Read more about the state of the U.K. on the eve of the election.



Now here's some good news to start your Wednesday: A pool deck during a swim meet can be a noisy, hectic place with buzzers and clocks going off, coaches yelling and swimmers splashing around. For athletes with autism and ADHD, that environment can be stimulating and disrupt them between races, says Liliana Paroski, a student at Ontario's University of Waterloo. To help those swimmers, she secured $7,400 worth of new equipment, including weighted blankets and noise-cancelling headphones, for her former team, the Region of Waterloo Swim Club. Read more here about the teen who is helping remove barriers.

Today in history: November 22

1813: Newark, Ont., (now Niagara-on-the Lake) is burned to the ground by U.S. troops during the War of 1812-1814.



1936: King Edward VIII abdicates the throne to marry American divorcee and socialite Wallis Warfield Simpson. He would reign for only 11 months, the shortest since Edward V in the 15th century.



1948: Newfoundland signs an agreement to enter Confederation as Canada's 10th province.



2001: The federal government issues a statement of regret over 23 volunteer Canadian soldiers who were executed for cowardice or desertion during the First World War. The apology allows the soldiers' names to be added to the Book of Remembrance on Parliament Hill.



2018: Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor are detained by China followed warnings from Beijing that Canada would face consequences for its arrest of tech giant Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.