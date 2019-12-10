Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

New rules on passenger compensation for flight delays set to land

New federal rules requiring Canadian airlines to compensate travellers for delayed and cancelled flights are coming this Sunday. But not every flight will be covered, and it will be up to passengers to collect their cash.



Large airlines — such as Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat and Sunwing — will have to pay between $400 and $1,000 per passenger for applicable flights when there are delays of three hours or more in reaching their final destinations. The mandated amount for smaller airlines, such as Swoop and Flair, will range from $125 to $500 for each traveller.



Airlines won't have to pay compensation for flights that are delayed or cancelled due to uncontrollable factors, such as bad weather, or mechanical problems discovered outside of routine maintenance checks. European Union regulations for flight delays cover most mechanical issues.



The Canadian rules aren't perfect, says Ian Jack of the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), which took part in the consultation process for the new regulations. But he cautions widening the scope for compensation to include unexpected mechanical problems could encourage some airlines to fly even when there's an issue.



Jack's big worry is if airlines try to fudge the reason for flight delays to avoid paying compensation. However, the Canadian Transportation Agency says airlines will be expected to document reasons for each flight delay and cancellation, and report information about flight disruptions to Transport Canada. They also face up to $25,000 in fines per violation of the rules.



If a flight is delayed, it would be up to passengers to contact the airline and file a compensation claim, within a year. The airline will then have 30 days to issue a cash payment or explain why it believes compensation isn't warranted. Read more about the new airline compensation rules for flight delays here.

4 legends that capture generations-old fascination with the northern lights

(David Gunn/CBC)

The northern lights are caused by particles — electrons and protons — blasting out from the sun and colliding with the Earth's atmosphere. But that's just one piece of the story. Across the North, where the phenomenon is most widely seen, there are legends and beliefs about the northern lights that may defy reason, but go back generations. Read a few of those stories here.

In brief

China has hinted at upcoming trials for two Canadian citizens who've been held for a year on national security charges, in what is widely seen as an attempt to pressure Canada to release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said today that the cases of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been transferred to prosecutors for "review and prosecution in accordance with the law." Such trials are usually held behind closed doors and convictions are virtually assured. Read more on the detained Canadians here.



Supporters of Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer have launched a grassroots campaign to fight back against "elite Toronto consultants." Stand With Scheer's new website and Twitter account call on Conservatives to express their backing for him ahead of a leadership review at the party's April convention. Since the Liberals were returned to power in the October federal election, Scheer has faced calls to resign. Read more on the new launch of the campaign here.



One in five Canadians experiences discrimination regularly or from time to time, according to the new study "Race Relations In Canada in 2019," conducted by Environics Institute For Survey Research. While Canadians polled said a significant number of these incidents occur "on the street," an equal number, nearly 40 per cent, said they experience racial discrimination in the workplace. Read more results from the survey, and one woman's struggle in her workplace.



Police in New Zealand are opening an investigation into the deaths of tourists on a volcanic island where there was an eruption of ash and scalding steam yesterday while dozens of people were exploring the barren landscape. Six deaths were confirmed after the eruption of the White Island volcano, while eight other people are feared dead. About 30 people remain hospitalized. Read more here for the latest developments following the eruption.



An audit of Bolivia's Oct. 20 election by the Organization of American States has determined the government of former president Evo Morales engaged in massive and deliberate fraud to prevent an opposition victory. The audit alleges pro-Morales election officials diverted the flow of data on ballots cast from the official servers of the country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal to two secret servers. Two forensic auditors from the Canada Border Services Agency were part of the OAS team that analyzed election records, servers and polling station reports. Read more about the audit's findings here.



Now here's some good news to start your Tuesday: With the help of a DNA test and some of her own investigative work, Gina McClelland of Uxbridge, Ont., found her long-lost biological father, as well as three paternal sisters from around Ontario and a brother from the Dominican Republic. Read more on the story of the reunited family here.

Today in history: December 10

1884: Mark Twain's novel Adventures of Huckleberry Finn is published, in Canada and England (the book was not released in the United States until February 1885).



1948: The UN General Assembly issues the Declaration of Human Rights.



1949: The Supreme Court of Canada becomes the country's final legal authority and court of highest appeal.



1954: The 1,280-metre Canso Causeway is completed between mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.



1957: Liberal MP Lester Pearson receives the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway.