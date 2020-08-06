Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

75 years after Hiroshima bombing, it's falling to descendants to keep survivors' stories alive

As time passes and the number of survivors of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings declines, a new generation of storytellers and advocates is looking to take on their memories as a way to illustrate the horror of nuclear war and push for change.



On Aug. 6, 1945, Toshiko Ishikawa saw a blinding flash of light and heard a "pop" before the ground started shaking. Moments later, she and a friend were buried under wood and concrete — the remains of nearby buildings in Hiroshima. Momentarily knocked unconscious, she awoke to screaming, realizing her friend was trapped beside her and her stepmother was above her, shouting to dig. Emerging from the debris, the 12-year-old was forever changed.



"I looked to see my house, but it was gone," Ishikawa later told her daughter, Kathleen Burkinshaw. "Out of the corner of my eye, I could see fires and they looked like they were twirling. And ... I knew that's where my papa was."



Like many others exposed to the world's first atomic bombing, Ishikawa and her closest relatives are not alive to see the 75th anniversary of the tragic events. She died five years ago at the age of 82, after witnessing the deaths of nearly all her immediate family members.



Official records indicate hibakusha, the name given to survivors of the atomic bombs the U.S. dropped on Japan, now total fewer than 140,000. Hiroshima City says more than 325,000 people have lost their lives as a result of the bombs and their aftermath, including nearly 5,000 who died in the past year. The average survivor is at least 83 years old.



The declining number of survivors is one reason Burkinshaw continues to share her mother's story, an action that arms control experts say is key to adequately portraying the true horror of nuclear destruction.



Ishikawa didn't speak much about the bombing, not even telling her daughter she was from Hiroshima until she turned 11. "That was because of the nightmares she would have," Burkinshaw, 51, said from her home in Charlotte, N.C. "I remember being woken up with her screaming, every beginning of August." Read more on this story here.

Devastation in Beirut

(AFP/Getty Images)

An aerial view shows the damage at the Beirut port's grain silos and the surrounding area on Wednesday, one day after a massive explosion hit the heart of the Lebanese capital. Lebanon's Health Ministry said the blast killed 135 people and injured about 5,000 others.

In brief

Experts believe the cause of Tuesday's massive explosion in Beirut is linked to 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been stored at a warehouse at the port in the Lebanese capital since 2014. Ammonium nitrate is most commonly used as fertilizer for agricultural purposes — since it is highly soluble — but it is also used as an industrial explosive. The reason it's used as an explosive, said Andrea Sella, a professor of chemistry at University College London, is that it can be very efficient. Sella said the compound consists of ammonium and nitric acid, but "if you close the triangle, the fire triangle, and you provide ignition, then you're heading into very deep trouble." Read more on this story here.



New data shows thousands of Canadians were hospitalized or died after deliberately harming themselves last year, and experts fear the numbers will climb due to stress brought on by the pandemic. Research released today by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) found that 25,000 people were admitted to hospital or died because of self-harm in 2018-19. About 3,800 of them died. The data was collected before the global spread of COVID-19, which has triggered heightened anxiety over health risks, prolonged confinement and financial insecurity. CIHI said its data will serve as a baseline for studying the impact of the pandemic on mental health. Read more on the new mental health research here.



Health Canada is recalling more than 50 hand sanitizers that contain ingredients "not acceptable for use" that may pose health risks. The organization says hand sanitizers with "unacceptable types" of ethanol or denaturants have not been approved for use in sanitizers in Canada, and their safety and efficacy have not been established. Denaturants are ingredients added to ethanol to make it unfit for human consumption to avoid unintentional ingestion of hand sanitizers particularly by children. Health Canada has an evolving list on its website of 51 hand sanitizers that are currently being recalled and says Canadians should consult the list regularly. Read more about the recall here.



Now that wearing a mask to the mall, to the hairdresser and to school will be a regular occurrence for the next two years or more, a lot of questions have arisen about how it will fit into our busy lives. What's the best way to stow a mask while on the go? Can you reuse disposable masks? How many does your child need for school? Here are some tips for living with masks, including why experts say that keeping your mask on your chin or dangling on your rearview mirror when not in use may not be the best move.



The encouragement to support neighbourhood businesses is coming from all quarters as the economy struggles to emerge from the financial devastation of the coronavirus pandemic. While recent polls suggest most Canadians support the idea, actually getting people to prioritize shopping locally over scoring the best deal and the convenience of shopping online is a tough sell during a pandemic, some experts say. The pandemic has left many people out of work and feeling insecure about their finances, which could make finding the lowest prices more important than supporting local small businesses. "Everybody is trying to find a deal because they don't know how long their money is going to last," said economist Armine Yalnizyan. And maintaining low prices can be a challenge for small enterprises, she said. "They have a hard time providing deep-cut bargains, especially now." Read more on this story from CBC's Dianne Buckner.



Now for some good news to start your Thursday: A spear tip discovered near Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., may be thousands of years old, but the man who found it says it "looks like it was made yesterday." Rob Gioia, a metal detector hobbyist, happened upon the copper item in June along the shores of the St. Marys River. He said it was buried under about 90 centimetres of water and 30 centimetres of sand. "It's in phenomenal condition because of where it was found," Gioia told As It Happens guest host Susan Bonner. "It still bears the marks of the person who hammered it out." Dawn Scher Thomae, the curator of the Milwaukee Public Museum's anthropology collections, said it appears from photos that the artifact is a socketed point from between 4000 to 1000 BC. "You're basically holding a piece of history in your hand that's that old and it's a personal connection with an ancient past," Gioia said. "It's a humbling experience, to be honest with you." Read more about the discovery here.

Front Burner: The aftermath of the Beirut explosion

The explosion near Beirut's port on Tuesday killed 135 people and injured thousands more, according to the Lebanese health ministry. Officials say 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate was the cause. According to public records, the chemicals were held at the port for six years, despite warnings about the danger they posed. Today on Front Burner, we get a first-hand account of the explosion and aftermath from Hanna Anbar of Lebanon's Daily Star newspaper, and discuss the challenge of rebuilding in a country already deep in economic crisis.

Today in history: August 6

1866: An imperial statute establishes union between Vancouver Island and the B.C. mainland. The island had been granted to the Hudson's Bay Co. and became a colony in 1849. The united colony entered Confederation as the province of British Columbia in 1871.



1945: The American B-29 bomber Enola Gay drops a four-tonne atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan. As many as 140,000 people die as a result, and thousands of buildings are destroyed. A second atomic bomb was dropped on the city of the Nagaski three days later.



1991: Roland Michener, one of Canada's most popular governors general, dies in Toronto. He was 91. Michener was especially known for his commitment to an active lifestyle and was often photographed in his jogging outfit. Born in Alberta, he was a politician and high commissioner to India before being named governor general in 1967.



2009: Donald Marshall Jr., the man at the centre of one of Canada's highest-profile wrongful conviction cases, dies in Sydney, N.S., at age 55. The Mi'kmaq man from Nova Scotia brought scrutiny to the province's justice system after being convicted as a 17-year-old of a murder he didn't commit. He served 11 years in prison. He also transformed Indigenous fishing rights in Canada.