'I'm not abandoning my wife and child': Families fight to stick together in COVID-19 pandemic

The prospect of being separated by travel restrictions is nerve-racking and heartbreaking for some couples and families amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It's compounded, at times, by confusion and frustration over the criteria to board a repatriation flight back to Canada.



More than 12,000 Canadians who were trapped in foreign countries by COVID-19 border restrictions and flight cancellations have managed to get back on home soil due to the repatriation efforts of the Canadian government, according to Global Affairs Canada.



Robert Turner had the option of flying home last week on a government-organized flight out of Lima, Peru, or stay behind with his pregnant wife, who didn't qualify for a seat on a repatriation flight.



"I'm not abandoning my wife and child," Turner, 55, said.



His wife of two years, Angelica Turner, 40, a Peruvian citizen, can't travel to Canada because her application for permanent resident status in this country, submitted 15 months ago, hasn't been processed yet, said Turner. He said he's unwilling to leave her behind alone, but also "terrified" of staying in Peru with an expired visitor visa during a nationwide lockdown enforced by the military.



For Harminder Sandhu, 37, a licensed practical nurse, her permanent resident status wasn't enough to get a ticket home.



She is stuck in India and separated from her three kids and husband back in Saint-Hubert, Que. She's been told she can't get on a repatriation flight back to Canada because she's a permanent resident who is not travelling with a Canadian citizen. Read more on this story here.

Big moon rising

(Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images)

The supermoon rises over Santiago, Chile, last night. A supermoon occurs when the moon reaches its closest position to the Earth, known as the perigee, making it appear bigger and brighter than usual.

In brief

Dry cough, fever and difficulty breathing are the most common symptoms of COVID-19, but specialists are starting to learn more about less common potential symptoms. Those include the loss of one's sense of smell, disorientation and even seizures. Some doctors are trying to understand how widespread these symptoms are in order to assist with diagnosing patients. Read more on the atypical symptoms that have piqued the interest of neurologists.

Watch | Lesser-known symptoms of coronavirus



In the wake of all the pandemic-related flight cancellations, the Canadian Transportation Agency says airlines only have to offer travel vouchers for cancelled trips. Meanwhile, both the European Union and the U.S. have declared that passengers are entitled to cash refunds. The CTA said Canada's air passenger regulations — which cover flights to, from and within Canada — only require that airlines ensure passengers complete their trip for flight cancellations caused by reasons outside of their control. The agency said in an email to CBC News that its position "strikes a balance" between passengers' rights and airlines, which are suffering financially during the pandemic. Read more on Canadian travellers fighting to get refunds for their cancelled flights.



A mushroom spray, oil of oregano and a special hat to kill coronavirus in saliva have all been targeted by Health Canada in its crackdown on misleading and false claims of COVID-19 prevention and cures. The federal agency has fielded dozens of complaints from Canadians reporting advertisements for products that claim to prevent, treat or cure the novel coronavirus. In response, Health Canada sent compliance notices to a number of companies, and provided CBC News with a list of 27 cases where the ads were "withdrawn," along with details of the advertisements. Read more about the fight against misleading COVID-19 claims.

Watch | Health Canada cracks down on false coronavirus claims

For years, there have been quiet but persistent demands coming out of Canada's defence and acquisition sectors for successive federal governments to develop a list of "strategic industries" — those that do not have to rely on foreign supply chains — as insurance against the kind of procurement panic in play right now. Those calls were largely ignored. As CBC's Murray Brewster writes, defence experts are now saying the COVID-19 crisis is a costly wake-up call. Read why they say the pandemic will rewrite Canada's definition of national security needs.



It's unusual for an elected leader to promote unproven medicine. But Donald Trump, a norm-smashing U.S. president facing the political fight of his life, is all-in on hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, as a possible treatment for COVID-19. Now, a global race is on to test the drug — and the wisdom of Trump's move. Read more about this from CBC's Washington correspondent Alexander Panetta.



Now for some good news to start your Wednesday: Laurie Brady returned to her Hamilton, Ont., home from walking her dog on Saturday to find a large pot of magenta flowers on her doorstep — a gesture that put a smile on her face. Other residents in her neighbourhood also got them. The flowers, which included hydrangeas and chrysanthemums, came with a note from the Ravensbergen family, who operate Ravensbergen Greenhouses in Smithville, Ont. "We have plants that currently don't have a home and we would like to spread some cheer to you and your family," reads part of the note. In total, 10,000 plants were distributed across Hamilton and parts of Niagara region. Half of the flower donation was sponsored by a Stoney Creek-based company that wanted to remain anonymous, and the rest were donated by the Ravensbergens. Read more about the floral surprise here.

Front Burner: Lessons from the 1918 Spanish flu pandemi

The influenza outbreak of 1918 was the deadliest pandemic in recent history, killing an estimated 50 million to 100 million people around the world. And it bears some striking similarities to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Laura Spinney, science journalist and author of Pale Rider: The Spanish Flu of 1918 and How It Changed the World, talks about what we can learn from this century-old tragedy.

Today in history: April 8

1751: In Halifax, William Pigott opens English Canada's first inn.



1875: The Northwest Territories Act, establishing a lieutenant governor and a territorial council, becomes law.



1892: Mary Pickford, winner of one of the first Academy Awards and known as "America's Sweetheart," is born Gladys Louise Smith in Toronto. She made her theatrical debut in 1900, then went on to star in such classic silent films as Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm and Little Lord Fauntleroy. In 1919, she and her first husband — actor Douglas Fairbanks — joined with Charlie Chaplin and director D.W. Griffith to form the United Artists Corp. She died in Los Angeles in 1979.



1969: The Montreal Expos play their first regular-season game at New York's Shea Stadium. Home runs by relief pitcher Dan McGinn and third baseman Jose "Coco" Laboy help the Expos edge past the New York Mets 11-10.



1998: The Southam newspaper chain, controlled by Conrad Black's Hollinger Inc., announces plans for a new national newspaper based in Toronto. The National Post debuted that October.



2013: Margaret Thatcher, Britain's first female prime minister who became known as the Iron Lady, dies at age 87. During her 11 years in office, the polarizing Thatcher transformed a crippled economy by breaking unions and selling off state industries. She also triumphed in the Falklands War.