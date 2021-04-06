Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

COVID-19 shots for school? What needs to happen to get kids in Canada immunized

Parents and children wanting to know when COVID-19 vaccines could roll out to Canada's youngest people recently got a glimpse at the answers.

Dr. Supriya Sharma, Health Canada's chief medical adviser, said it is "likely that Pfizer, if all the data is fine, may be the first" vaccine that children and teens could receive.

Pfizer and BioNTech said last week that their COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, is safe with "demonstrated 100 per cent efficacy" in preventing the disease in teens aged 12 to 15.

The data hasn't been peer reviewed or scrutinized by regulators like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada.

In the trial of 2,260 adolescents, there were 18 cases of COVID-19 in the group that got a placebo shot and none among those who received the vaccine.

Sharma said Health Canada will review Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine data on younger teens "in a couple of weeks." Full data, including on children aged six to 12, is expected in months. Pfizer's vaccine has been cleared for people as young as 16 in Canada.

Any approvals will only come after the regulator checks the data for safety, efficacy and quality.

Dr. Noni MacDonald, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Dalhousie University in Halifax who researches vaccine safety, described the results of Pfizer's research as "really very encouraging." Read more on this story here.

Fans in the stands

Fans take in Monday's game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers announced a sellout of 38,283. It was the largest Major League Baseball crowd to attend a game since the pandemic began. The Rangers said in March they would allow full capacity at the stadium after Gov. Greg Abbott's order allowing state businesses to operate at 100 per cent capacity. Despite the crowd, the Blue Jays spoiled the Rangers' home opener, winning 6-2.

In brief

Alberta public health officials are investigating two workplace outbreaks of the P1 variant of the coronavirus first detected in Brazil, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Monday. Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, said one outbreak has been linked to three confirmed cases of the P1 variant, while the other outbreak has one confirmed case of the same variant. The first outbreak "appears linked to a large employer with multiple sites across Western Canada," Hinshaw said in a lengthy post on Twitter. She said the outbreak started with a traveller returning to Alberta from out of province. Officials have identified 26 COVID-19 cases among employees at those three sites and their household contacts, Hinshaw said. Read more about the workplace outbreaks.



Medical officers of health in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa are urging the province to impose stronger public health measures immediately, saying a stay-at-home order is needed now in Ontario to curb COVID-19. In a letter sent to Dr. David Williams, the province's chief medical officer of health, the three regional heads say the current measures will not do enough to reduce the rate of transmission of COVID-19 infections. The Ontario Medical Association, which represents more than 43,000 doctors, medical students and retired physicians, also called for a stay-at-home order on Monday, saying such a restriction is necessary given the "sobering new statistics" being reported every day. Read more about the call for Ontarians to stay at home.



Dr. Brian Nadler, the physician charged with first-degree murder in the death of an Ontario hospital patient, once told a Nevada medical board how conflicts with staff at a Saskatchewan hospital had him "breaking down in tears." In his appearance before the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners in September 2018, Nadler described details of events that led to two professional misconduct complaints against him and painted a picture of a tumultuous six weeks at the Saskatoon hospital where, he said, some staff members emotionally abused him. Nadler has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 89-year-old Albert Poidinger, who was a patient at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital. Nadler is scheduled to make a court appearance this afternoon. Read more on this story here.



A prosecutor in Iran said today that 10 people have been indicted over the 2020 military shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed 176 people. News of the indictments comes after Iran faced strong international criticism last month for a final report into the downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight No. PS752 that blamed human error but named no one responsible. Fifty-five of the passengers killed in the incident were Canadian citizens, 30 were permanent residents and another 53 were travellers bound for Canada, including many Iranian students. Read more about the indictments.



Millions of years before scientists created genetically modified Atlantic salmon with genes from two other fish, nature created genetically modified smelt with a gene from herring, growing evidence shows. The Canadian scientists who first proposed that controversial idea now say they have a hunch how nature might have done it. A new study by Queen's University researchers Laurie Graham and Peter Davies finds "conclusive" evidence for the theory that the antifreeze gene that helps rainbow smelt survive icy coastal waters originally came from herring and was somehow stolen by smelt about 20 million years ago. They propose in their new paper that this could have happened through a process quite similar to the way genes are sometimes transferred from one species to another by scientists in the lab today. Read more about the research.



Mathea Olin is hoping to become Canada's first Olympic competitor in surfing when the sport makes its debut in Tokyo this summer. Born in Canmore , Alta., Olin, 18, grew up in Tofino, B.C. — widely recognized as Canada's surf capital. "I started playing in the ocean and boogie boarding from the time I could walk," said Olin. She moved to surfing when she was eight, and four years later she was competing in the 2015 world junior championships in California — placing 15th in the under-18 division in her first international event. She also captured a bronze medal at the 2019 Pan Am Games. However, booking her ticket to Tokyo will be no easy task; only 20 women will surf at the Games, and all but six spots are already taken. Read more about the surfing competitor.



Now for some good news to start your Tuesday: Researchers from the New Brunswick Museum say some exciting fossil discoveries have been made in the last year, including a big find by citizen scientists in the Grand Lake area. Rowan Norrad, 17, his friend Luke Allen, and his dad, Donnie Norrad, found what has turned out to be a large dragonfly wing fossil. It's currently being studied at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris and an article about it is expected to be published soon in an international journal. "It's crazy to think that something that we found is this important to the world of science," said Rowan, a Grade 11 student who plans to study science after he graduates from Citadel High School in Halifax. "It's quite an honour to be working alongside such renowned paleontologists and being able to put out new information for them." Read more here about the fossil find.

Front Burner: Life after ISIS in Raqqa

The northern Syrian city of Raqqa has seen a decade of civil war. It suffered under more than three years of ISIS rule and fierce bombing campaigns by U.S.-led coalition forces, aimed at rooting out ISIS.



CBC's Margaret Evans recently travelled to Raqqa to report on the city that has endured so much. Today, a snapshot of who she met and what they told her about life under ISIS and its aftermath.

Front Burner 23:10 Life after ISIS in Raqqa

Today in history: April 6

1851: The Canadian government takes over the country's postal system from Britain. The first postal rate is set at three pence per letter.



1896: The first modern Olympic Games open in Athens.



1968: Pierre Trudeau is elected leader of the federal Liberals on the fourth ballot of an Ottawa convention. He defeated several prominent, long-serving Liberals, including Paul Martin Sr., Robert Winters and Paul Hellyer. He succeeded Lester Pearson.



2015: Ottawa sells its remaining 73.4 million shares in General Motors, worth $3.3 billion, to Goldman, Sachs & Co. It was the only level of U.S. or Canadian government still holding stock acquired as part of the 2009 effort to bail out the then-sputtering automaker.