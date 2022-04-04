Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

$10,000 wire transfer disappears after bank puts it in wrong account

It's advertised as a safe and reliable way to send money, but an Ontario couple says the $10,000 wire transfer they sent their adult son was deposited into a stranger's account, then disappeared.

Barbara and Robert Behan wanted to help their son and his young family finish the basement in their home, so they sent the cash as a Christmas gift.

The transfer was sent from the couple's TD Bank account in Penetanguishene, Ont., on Dec. 21, to a CIBC branch in Calgary where their son has been banking for decades. But the money never showed up in his account.

Weeks later, CIBC told the Behans the money was gone — deposited into someone else's account the day it was sent — and that the account holder had withdrawn all $10,000 the next day, then shut the account down.

"It's inconceivable. Apparently this person had the exact same account number as our son," Barbara said. "But they [CIBC] never matched the name of the account number to our son's name. They just put it into the wrong person's account. Nobody checked it."

WATCH | Wire transfer goes missing: Couple loses $10K wire transfer after bank deposits it in wrong account | Go Public

CIBC says clients can have identical account numbers. It's another set of numbers — the five-digit transit numbers that identify a specific branch — that differentiates between accounts.

All of this could have been prevented if banks had a better system in place to make sure wire transfers end up in the right place, says banking expert Werner Antweiler.

"It really points to the [issues] with the current system," said Antweiler, an associate professor at the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia. "A simple mistake can get compounded very quickly because once the money has left an account, it is not easy, or it's often impossible, to retrieve it … so that's really imperative to get the transfer information right."

After two months of battling the banks, CIBC's ombudsman decided the bank was not at fault but offered the couple half of their money back as a goodwill gesture.

The bank returned the entire amount after Go Public contacted it.

Read the full story here.

Big winner at the Grammys

(Valérie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)

Jon Batiste, centre, performs Sunday night at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. Batiste was one of the show's big winners, taking home five trophies, including album of the year for We Are and best music video for Freedom. Read more on the highlights of the show, and check out the full list of winners.

In brief

Outrage grew Monday over evidence of possible executions and other atrocities by Russian forces in Ukraine. Germany's defence minister said Europe must consider stepping up penalties for Moscow by boycotting its gas exports. "Such crimes must not go unanswered," said Christine Lambrecht. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said "we strongly condemn attacks on civilians." New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that reports of rape and other atrocities by Russian soldiers are "beyond reprehensible." Ukrainian officials have said that the bodies of 410 civilians were found in towns around the capital, Kyiv, that were retaken from Russian forces. In Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, Associated Press journalists saw 21 bodies. Some appeared to have been shot at close range, while at least two had their hands tied behind their backs. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the killings evidence of genocide. Russia's Defence Ministry rejected the accusation, saying photos and videos of dead bodies "have been stage managed by the Kyiv regime for the Western media." Read more on this story here.

WATCH | Gruesome scenes emerge near Kyiv as Russian troops retreat: Gruesome scenes emerge near Kyiv as Russian troops retreat





Hundreds of thousands of low-income seniors and families will soon benefit from $20-per-month high-speed internet as part of a partnership between the federal government and more than a dozen internet service providers, CBC News has learned. Families receiving the maximum amount under the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) and seniors receiving the maximum under the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) will be eligible for internet with speeds of up to 50 megabits-per-second (Mbps) and 10 Mbps upload, or the fastest available speed in their region. An announcement is expected on Monday, a government source says. Fourteen internet service providers, including Bell, Rogers and Telus, are contributing to the initiative. Read the full story here.



Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government will introduce legislation on Monday to cut gasoline and fuel taxes, CBC News has learned. A senior government source with knowledge of the plan told CBC News on Sunday that the gas tax would be reduced by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre. The source spoke to CBC News on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly. The cuts would come into effect on July 1 for a period of six months and are part of the Ford government's plan to keep costs down for Ontario families and businesses. The move would mark the first time Ontario has reduced the gas tax in over 30 years. Read more on this story.



Since the Russian government unanimously passed a law on March 4 that essentially criminalized objective reporting on Russia's military actions in Ukraine, more than 150 Russian journalists have left the country, according to the U.S.-based Committee to Protect Journalists. The law, which some have dubbed the "fake news" law, targets what the government deems "false information," including in social media posts, and can carry a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. At least one Russian journalist is being investigated under the new law for sharing pictures related to the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol in southern Ukraine. People are forbidden from using the word "war" or "invasion" to describe what is happening in Ukraine. The government insists on calling it a "special military operation," a position it has maintained since Russia first entered Ukraine on Feb. 24. Read more on this story from CBC's Briar Stewart.



Electric car advocates are waiting to see spending details in this week's federal budget, but for the first time, pro-EV business leaders and economists are expressing new optimism that Canada's move away from internal combustion vehicles may have reached a turning point. After years of excuses, there are signs that a conjunction of forces is pushing the country into a technological and social revolution that has been compared to going from horse to automobile and will bring affordable electric cars and trucks to roads and parking spaces across Canada. High gasoline prices, a gradual increase in the price of carbon and a request by European powers for the world to use less fossil fuels to break Russian leader Vladimir Putin's grip on their economies are pushing us in that direction. A series of technological developments that have made electric vehicles not just as good as internal combustion vehicles but better and cheaper to run have helped make it possible. Now, if only drivers ready to make the switch could find one on the lot to buy. Read more on this story from CBC's Don Pittis.



Now for some good news to start your Monday: When Sudheera Gangireddy and her husband, Manik Vinnakota, sought out a game during the pandemic that would be equally stimulating for them as it would be for their daughter, Mihira, they were surprised to find most of them were designed for kids over the age of eight. So the family was inspired to create their own board game. The couple used an old cardboard box and activity cards they found online plus a customized Twister-esque play mat to add a physical component. Vinnakota suggested the space theme — a common interest for the family — and called it Space Gym. The premise is simple: you're a space traveller on a mission to settle on a new Earth-like planet by completing tasks like farming, making houses and building robots, achieving points by answering trivia questions and performing physical challenges. Read more about the game they created.

Opinion: Canada's citizenship process is a problematic piece of political theatre. Here's why I did it anyway

I found the whole process deeply troubling, from the questions on the citizenship test that disingenuously framed Canada's history, to having to swear allegiance to the Queen, writes Callum Wratten. Read the column here.

First Person: I'm a new mom trying to keep my baby safe in this pandemic. Anger is my secret weapon

Maria Glavine became a first-time mother during the pandemic and took every precaution to keep her daughter, Clare, safe. But as mask mandates are lifted and the vaccine passports eliminated in most provinces, Clare has lost her only defence against the virus. Read her column here.

Front Burner: New allegations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine cast shadow over talks

Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine met in Turkey last week to discuss an end to the ongoing hostilities. Since then, Russian attacks have continued and Ukraine has brought forward new allegations of atrocities committed by Russian troops.



Disturbing images have emerged from Bucha, a town outside Kyiv, showing charred streets and bodies left in the open. Residents say civilians were killed by Russian troops, and Ukraine's foreign minister has called it a "deliberate massacre."



BBC diplomatic correspondent Paul Adams joins Front Burner to explain the latest out of the war in Ukraine, what's on the negotiating table and whether a deal is possible amidst the devastation.

21:59 New allegations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine cast shadow over talks

Today in history: April 4

1818: U.S. President James Monroe signs a law calling for the flag of the United States to be 13 stripes plus one star for each state, to be added on the July 4 that follows that state's admission to the Union.



1893: The first session at Ontario's new legislative building, Queen's Park, opens under Premier Sir Oliver Mowat.



1949: Canada and 11 other countries form NATO -- the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.



1967: Roland Michener, a diplomat and former House of Commons Speaker, is named Canada's 20th governor general.