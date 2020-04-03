Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Canadians seek credit card rate relief as COVID-19 bailouts pile up

Some Canadians are wondering why credit card bills aren't included in the financial relief packages that governments have rushed to offer to homeowners, renters, small businesses and employees impacted by COVID-19.



Most Canadians pay an interest rate that's far higher on their credit cards than they do for other forms of debt, which can make them an even more onerous burden that they have to carry in these unprecedented economic times.



Up until two weeks ago, 2020 was poised to be a decent year financially for Vicky Assad's small digital print shop in Ottawa, but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed that. Now, she's doing what she can to keep her business afloat and keep her staff of five on the payroll, but the interest rates between 13 and 23 per cent that she has on three different personal and business credit cards are making a hard job even harder.



"I would like to make the minimum payment on my credit cards, but the interest rate is going to really hurt me," Assad told CBC News. "I am hearing a lot from the government about relief to the average Canadian, but I am not hearing anything about lowering credit card interest rates ... why [is that] not a priority?"



Credit cards are known as "unsecured" debt because the credit on them isn't secured to any specific asset — there's no collateral against the loan. Credit cards have higher rates in order to offset that higher risk, but the rates are still high considering how relatively low the default rate is. Credit monitoring firm TransUnion says that at the end of last year, less than three per cent of Canadians were more than 90 days behind on their credit card's minimum payment.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the federal government is working with credit card providers to offer some sort of relief to customers. On March 26, he said the government was "encouraging them to take action to alleviate the burden for Canadians."



The Canadian Bankers Associations says the big banks are willing to work with their customers who are having trouble with credit card debt to find solutions, but it did not give specifics of what that might look like. Read more on this story here.

Going to the chapel

(Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium/The Associated Press)

Dan Stuglik and Amy Simonson will be joined by more than 100 cardboard cutouts of family and friends when they are married tomorrow in Pokagon, Mich. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the couple to change their original plan of inviting 150 people to one where only a handful will be present. But with the cutouts, donated by a packaging company, the two will be able to fill the pews.

In brief

Pharmacies across the country are now filling prescriptions monthly, instead of once every three months — but they're still charging the same dispensing fees per prescription, leaving patients to pay the fees three times as often. Dispensing fees can range from about $4 to $15 per prescription, depending on the pharmacy and what province a patient lives in. The fee is meant to keep prescription drug hoarding and shortages at bay, but critics say it's increasing the cost of medication for those who can least afford it. Read why the change is being called a "green light to gouge."



Nurses across Canada are worried that there will not be adequate supplies of protective gear and equipment for them as more COVID-19 patients require treatment in hospital, CBC News has found. In dozens of interviews with nurses, many of whom were reluctant to speak out publicly, most said that even though they feel unprotected, they are willing to go to work to try to save lives, to stay in a hotel to avoid exposing their families and even to make their own gear if it comes to that. Read about the concerns being raised by nurses.



Ontario health experts are expected to provide a briefing Friday on modelling projections for the spread of COVID-19 in the province. Premier Doug Ford yesterday promised health officials would explain "where this could go." Ford said the people of the province "deserve to see" the same data about the pandemic that he sees. "People are going to see some really stark figures," Ford said. With most snowbirds and Ontario residents who had been living outside of the province now back at home, experts have been able to more accurately measure the virus's spread and project what may happen in the coming weeks, the premier said. Read more about the pending release of the province's forecast.

Canadian passengers on the Coral Princess cruise ship nearing Fort Lauderdale, Fla., are worried how they'll get home after at least a dozen COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed on board. Their fears are stoked by the recent experience of the Zaandam, a Holland America Line cruise ship that struggled to secure permission to dock in Fort Lauderdale because it, too, had a COVID-19 outbreak on board. There are 1,020 passengers and 878 crew members on board the Coral Princess, which set sail on March 5 on a South American cruise — at a time when there were very few cases of COVID-19 in South America. Frank Béchamp of Nepean, Ont., said passengers got the bad news about their ship's outbreak on Wednesday night. "Our hearts sunk in momentary despair," Béchamp said. Read about the worries of the cruise ship passengers.



Zoom has emerged as an indispensable video conferencing tool for remote work and study during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, people participating in meetings and lessons via tools like Zoom can find their screens hijacked by malicious actors who can put words and images on the screen and in the chat box or create havoc with the audio. The growing number of so-called Zoom-bombing incidents is prompting warnings from the FBI and from the victims themselves. Read more about the concerns being raised over video conferencing security.



Now for some good news to start your Friday: When 10-year-old Liam Calderbank of Penticton, B.C., strums his tunes on his ukelele, he melts hearts just like Elvis. He lifted spirits by serenading the residents and staff of the Summerland Seniors Village in the nearby community of Summerland earlier this week. Long-term care homes have been hot spots for coronavirus outbreaks as the virus has quickly spread between both residents and staff. Liam responded to a request for volunteer musicians to play outside the facility. He and his mom, Delanie Aikens, put on an impromptu and intimate performance from the facility's parking lot featuring the classic Somewhere Over the Rainbow, I'm Yours by Jason Mraz and Elvis's Can't Help Falling in Love. "It was quite short so I wish I could do more. And I probably will," he said. Read more about the ukelele player's performance.

Front Burner: Brace for a COVID-19 surge in Ontario

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has admitted that things are not looking good for the province, saying: "Right now, today, there is very little separating what we will face here in Ontario from the devastation we've seen in Italy and Spain." He's right to be concerned: the number of patients in Ontario's ICU beds is doubling every four days. And according to public health officials, this is just the beginning. A surge is coming for Ontario. Today, we cover how prepared the province is and why it got this bad, with help from Mike Crawley, CBC's Ontario provincial affairs reporter.

Today in history: April 3

1756: The Marquis de Montcalm sails from France to take over field command of French forces in New France. Despite long years of service he was not considered a senior officer, and was only chosen to go to North America because war was looming in Europe and the higher-ranking officers were needed there. He died during the 1759 British victory at the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City.



1946: Canada pays the United States $108 million for its portion of the Alaska Highway.



1992: The Congregation of Christian Brothers formally apologies to victims of physical and sexual abuse at the Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's, Nfld. The apology came nearly two decades after boys first complained of abuse.



1997: Toronto Stock Exchange computers crash for the third day in a row due to massive trading in Calgary-based Bre-X Minerals, whose gold find in Indonesia later proved to be bogus. It's estimated investors lost $3 billion.



2012: The Harper government freezes spending on the multibillion-dollar plan to buy 65 new F35 stealth fighter jets after new auditor general Michael Ferguson concluded the Defence Department low-balled estimates and kept Parliament in the dark about spiralling problems with the project.