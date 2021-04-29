Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

What parents need to know about the COVID-19 risks facing kids and teens in Canada's 3rd wave

Medical experts are seeing more COVID-19 infections among Canadian youth, but say serious illness or death remains rare for children and teens. Even so, parents need to remain vigilant in the months ahead — since it'll be a while before kids get the protection of vaccinations.



Recent instances of serious COVID-19 infections faced by Canadian youth are likely tied to the overall rise in cases in the general population, experts say.



"You're looking at very small proportions of very sick children," said Ottawa-based pediatric infectious disease physician Dr. Nisha Thampi. "But when we're seeing increased transmission in the community, we can expect to see more kids and youth with rare complications of COVID-19."



Dr. Christopher Sulowski, chief of the pediatric emergency department at McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton, said for any child infected with the coronavirus, it's important to make sure they stay hydrated by drinking fluids regularly. Excessive vomiting, or fewer trips to the bathroom, are typically associated with dehydration, he said. If a child shows those warning signs, it's worth a trip to the hospital.



Parents should also monitor for any changes in their child's breathing. If it seems unusual or laboured, Sulowski said that's cause for concern.

WATCH | More kids catching COVID-19 in 3rd wave:

More kids catching COVID-19 in 3rd wave The National 3:39





More parents will be getting their shots in the months ahead, but children and teens will remain unprotected for the foreseeable future, and many adults still won't have full immunity.



Unfortunately, since this virus will still be circulating in the months ahead and most Canadians won't yet have full immunity, Thampi said it will be important for families to maintain protective measures in their daily lives — including minimizing interactions with people from outside their home, physical distancing and mask-wearing. Read more on this story here.

Care and consolation

(Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Registered nurses Theresa Austin, left, and Rosell Mahawan grieve and console one another during a candlelight vigil at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Panorama City, Calif., yesterday.

In brief

A B.C. Provincial Court judge says a Vancouver man who thumbed his nose at COVID-19-related restrictions by turning his swanky downtown penthouse into a packed makeshift nightclub in January is no better than the drug dealers fuelling the deadly opioid crisis. Judge Ellen Gordon told Mohammad Movassaghi on Wednesday that he should count himself lucky that a Crown prosecutor wasn't looking for a sentence greater than the time he had already spent in jail awaiting bail on charges of violating the orders of B.C.'s public health officer. "What you did, sir, is comparable to individuals who sell fentanyl to the individuals on the street who die every day. There's no difference. You voluntarily assumed a risk that could kill people in the midst of a pandemic," the judge said. Gordon sentenced the man to one day in jail and 18 months' probation. He's the first person in British Columbia to be sentenced for a COVID-19-related breach under the province's Public Health Act. Read more on the sentencing.



In what might turn out to be Operation Honour's epitaph, the Department of National Defence has tabled new figures in Parliament that show there were 581 reports of sexual assault in the Canadian military over the past five years. Another 221 incidents of sexual harassment were logged over the same period by the tracking and analysis system set up as part of the military's effort to stamp out inappropriate behaviour in the ranks. Operation Honour — which has been running for five years and was intended to address sexual misconduct in the military — is in the midst of being dismantled after recent allegations of misconduct against senior leaders left the effort discredited and in disarray. The new figures, which capture reported assaults and harassment from April 2016 to March 2021, represent the most up-to-date data. They also present a wide-ranging snapshot of the scale of the crisis within the Armed Forces. Read more on this story.



With the end of a tumultuous school year in sight and summer less than two months away, many families are worrying about what will be available to kids in terms of recreational activities, learning opportunities or even child care as the pandemic continues to limit their options. Meanwhile, camp program organizers are getting ready in hopes of still reaching kids this summer. Canadian camp associations are awaiting the green light from public health officials to operate this summer, and are keeping busy by prepping new rules, protocols and operational procedures. "We're keeping positive thoughts ... knowing that camps are going to play a critical, instrumental role in restoring what some have described as this social malnutrition that children have suffered over the past year," said Jack Goodman, chair of the Ontario Camps Association COVID-19 Task Force. Read more about the preparations being made for summer.

WATCH | Summer camps can benefit children and parents alike:

Summer camps can benefit children and parents alike CBC News 1:46





Former U.S. president Ronald Reagan famously referred to government as a problem. Last night, in his first address to Congress, Joe Biden offered an ode to government, a rare thing in modern American political oratory. He noted it was public funding that paid for America's transcontinental railroad, the interstate highway system, the internet, schools, college aid, the Moon landing, the exploration of Mars and the current mass-vaccination drive. "We the people are the government. You and I," Biden said. He recapped policies he's already announced, like a just-signed $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law that temporarily expands the safety net and a $2 trillion proposal to accelerate the clean energy transformation. Then he announced yet another trillion-dollar plan: a program for families that would expand access to public health care, child care, paid leave and tax credits. Read more from CBC Washington correspondent Alexander Panetta.

WATCH | Biden pushes big plans, early successes in 1st address to Congress:

Biden pushes big plans, early successes in 1st address to Congress The National 2:42





Social media crowdsourcing is the only place to turn for many people in India struggling to save their friends and loved ones from the country's ferocious second wave of the pandemic, even as a black market with exorbitant drug prices starts to flourish. Others have no choice but to make the rounds to hospitals in New Delhi, the country's capital, pleading for a bed. India has now posted seven consecutive record-high days of new infections topping 300,000, and Wednesday's death toll rose by 3,263, but the official numbers are seen as an underestimation by health experts. As CBC's Salimah Shivji writes, the devastating second wave of the pandemic in the country is being blamed on several factors, including mass gatherings and a relaxation of public health guidelines. Read more on the impact of the pandemic in India.



Now for some good news to start your Thursday: What started out as an average school day for elementary school teacher Cheryl Trueman soon turned into a rescue mission. Just before the start of school, two custodians knocked on the window of her classroom at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School in Windsor, and told her several ducklings had fallen down a drain pipe. "[They] said, 'Ms. Trueman, can you please come help us? You have nice long arms — our arms won't fit down the drain pipe,'" she said with a laugh. The pipe was about two-thirds of a metre long and she was able to get her hand close to the bottom. "After we got the first four out, it was like, 'Oh and there's another one and here comes another one,'" she said. By the end of it, she had recovered 11 ducklings and reunited them with their mother. Read more about Trueman's fowl rescue.

Front Burner: The fight over paid sick leave

For months, health-care experts and workers' advocates have been raising alarm bells, saying the dire need for paid sick days has been growing ever since the beginning of the pandemic.



This week, it all came to a head when Ontario asked to piggyback on a federal program and introduced a bill for temporary access to three paid sick days for workers in the province. B.C. also announced it would bring in its own program.



CBC senior writer Aaron Wherry has been following this story. Today, he reports on the latest, explains why some provinces still haven't budged at all and shares his thoughts about what the fight over mandated sick pay says about Canada's pandemic response.

Front Burner 24:31 The fight over paid sick leave

Today in history: April 29

1792: English explorer George Vancouver reaches Juan de Fuca Strait and later explores what are now Vancouver Island and the city of Vancouver.



1880: Royal assent is given to an act approving the formation of the Bell Telephone Company of Canada.



1986: Queen's University offensive tackle Mike Schad becomes the first Canadian selected in the first round of the NFL draft. He was taken by the Los Angeles Rams.



1992: Deadly rioting starts in Los Angeles that claims 55 lives and causes $1 billion US in damage. The riots came after a jury acquitted four white Los Angeles police officers of almost all state charges in the videotaped beating of Black motorist Rodney King. Two officers were later convicted and jailed on federal civil rights charges.