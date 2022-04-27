Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

What's wrong with home care in Canada and how another country changed course

Seven days a week, Margot Algie can't get out of bed before noon. Not from choice. She has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a debilitating neurodegenerative disease, and needs a home-care worker to help start her day.

Once someone arrives to shift her into a wheelchair, dress her and help with toileting, Algie often only has one hour — sometimes two — before another home-care worker arrives to put her back to bed at 4 p.m.

"Being stuck in bed … isn't great for my body, my skin or my psyche," said the Toronto woman, who is gradually losing the ability to do all basic living activities.

But the home-care company says "that's all that's available," she said. At least once a week, she gets a call to say no home-care worker is available at all.

WATCH | The system this clinician says he's up against: 'That breaks my heart,' says Canadian geriatrician Duration 0:30

Algie is not alone when it comes to complaints about substandard home care. A recent CBC Marketplace investigation sparked hundreds of stories from home-care clients and their families across the country, complaining of missed visits, shortened visits and the inability to get visits at all.

Compounding problems, the number of people who rely on home care is expected to increase by more than 50 per cent in less than a decade, according to the Canadian Medical Association (CMA).It estimated in a recent report that more than 1.1 million Canadians receive home care and that by 2031, that number will likely increase to 1.7 million. On top of that, the report estimates the annual cost for long-term care and home care in Canada will almost double during that period, from $29.7 billion to $58.5 billion.

"This problem is getting worse," said CMA president Katharine Smart. "There is a real risk we will see our systems start collapsing over the next months and years."

It's a grim prediction that doesn't have to materialize, said Dr. Samir Sinha, director of health policy research for the National Institute on Ageing and director of geriatrics at Sinai Health and the University Health Network in Toronto.

The way forward is to take a page from Denmark, said Sinha, who has travelled to the Scandinavian country to study its long-term care strategy and returned last month with a CBC Marketplace crew. Read the full story here.

Kyiv monument to bygone era torn down

(Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images)

Authorities in Kyiv on Tuesday demolished a monument symbolizing historic ties between ex-Soviet Ukraine and Russia, more than two months after Moscow's troops invaded Ukraine.

In brief

Russian energy giant Gazprom halted natural gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland on Wednesday for failing to pay for gas in rubles. The move is Russia's toughest response to Western sanctions imposed after the country invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The move Wednesday was the first time Russia has cut off gas to its European customers since the invasion started. Gazprom supplies about half of Poland's gas consumption, but Poland said it didn't need to tap its reserves. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU Commission, slammed the Russian move. "Gazprom's announcement is another attempt by Russia to blackmail us with gas," she tweeted. Gas prices in Europe shot up 25 per cent after the supply cut. Read more on this story here.



Public health officials say they're investigating cases of severe liver disease "of unknown origin" among children in Canada as global scientists race to understand a mysterious hepatitis outbreak that has affected nearly 200 youths around the world. "The Public Health Agency of Canada is aware of reports of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in young children in Canada," the department said in a statement on Tuesday, in response to questions from CBC News. "These are being investigated further to determine if they are related to cases in the United Kingdom and the United States. As the investigation evolves, we will keep the public updated accordingly." The latest available data from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported in close to a dozen countries, with the bulk of the reports — 114 — from the U.K. On Tuesday, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control released an even higher estimate of nearly 200 cases in children around the world. Read the full story here.



Nine-year-old Adnan Kharsa loves his new life in Saskatoon, but the Syrian refugee yearns for the day he will be reunited with his parents. He has not seen them in person in five years. "I would keep hugging them," he said. "I miss them lots." The Grade 4 student lives with his grandmother and uncle in Canada, while his parents are stuck in Turkey with his three-year-old sister, Sham, who he's only seen on video chat. The family's separation exemplifies the harsh reality of fleeing a war-torn country and navigating an immigration and refugee system bogged down by a large volume of applications and processing delays. The federal department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada reported a backlog of 1.8 million immigration applications, including 158,778 refugee applications, as of Feb. 1. It hasn't accepted any private sponsorship applications — where Canadian organizations or groups provide support and basic living expenses to resettle refugees — so far this year. In contrast, Ottawa created an emergency immigration program for Ukrainians affected by war that treats them differently from refugees and allows them to arrive in Canada within a matter of weeks of their application. Read more here.

WATCH | Syrian refugee Adnan Kharsa video chats with his father in Turkey: Syrian refugee Adnan Kharsa video chats with his father in Turkey Duration 0:38





New documents reveal details of a multimillion-dollar plan from the province of Alberta to promote itself in the United States and expand its international diplomacy in an era of tension over energy policy. The plans are laid out in two sets of documents filed last month on an American federal website that tracks foreign political activity in the U.S. Alberta plans to open offices in several U.S. cities, and these filings offer details on a pair of concurrent projects: a $1.7-million advertising campaign in the U.S. on energy, and a more wide-ranging $2-million public-relations program. Alberta's enhanced diplomatic presence comes amid impassioned debates over oil and the future of energy production, which have pit Alberta against the national governments of both Canada and the U.S. Read the full story here.



Investigations are underway into a January frat party in London, Ont., where several women allege they were drugged and had to be taken to hospital, CBC News has learned. The party at Zeta Psi house featured an open bar. It was held to celebrate which men would be let into the fraternity, with only Zeta Psi men allowed to attend. Sorority women and their friends were also invited. One woman told CBC she attended the party and had four or five drinks. The woman, who didn't want her name used for fear of retaliation, said friends eventually called an ambulance to take her to the hospital because she was incoherent, something she said she has never experienced before when drinking. She also said she has no memory of much of the night, but believes a drug was slipped into her drink. "This has to be taken seriously," said the woman. "The only way to deter this kind of behaviour and stop it is for the school to clamp down hard on these people because if they're allowed to get away with it, if they don't see any consequences, they could potentially perpetrate this again." Read more on this story here.



If you've felt green around the gills recently, or heard more tales than usual about stomach upsets, you might have wondered if Omicron or its subvariant, BA.2, are causing an increase in gastrointestinal issues. Some clinicians have also reported seeing more COVID-19 patients suffering from GI symptoms in recent weeks. But medical experts say there are a few possible explanations — and it's not necessarily due to the COVID-19 strains currently circulating in Canada. Diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain have been recognized as common symptoms of COVID-19 since early in the pandemic, while nausea, reflux, heartburn, loss of appetite and weight loss are also recognized as potential symptoms. Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, an infectious diseases specialist in Mississauga, Ont., said he's recently seen a higher proportion of COVID-19 patients whose primary symptoms are gastrointestinal. "I've seen people that just present with vomiting," he said. But, he adds, it's not that Omicron is necessarily causing more GI issues, but rather, that it's now easier to detect COVID-19 in those patients than it was earlier in the pandemic. Read the full story here.



Now for some good news to start your Wednesday: Dan and Carole Hunt have chosen P.E.I. to kick off their retirement this summer not by lying under a beach umbrella with a juicy novel and cold drink, but by walking — and running — 700 kilometres around the Island's perimeter. The couple from Sudbury, Ont., are among visitors from Canada and around the world coming to experience the Island Walk. "We're both very active and we're not people who go sit on the beach for a week at a time. So that's the appeal," Carole Hunt said. "This will give us the opportunity to spend more time, you know, see everything that we want to see and not be rushed." The Island Walk, modelled on the Camino de Santiago in Spain, includes parts of the Confederation Trail, beaches, red dirt roads and paths along the ocean. It uses some secondary roads, but not main highways such as the Trans-Canada. Read more on this story here.

Opinion: Medical students learn to build a patient's trust. But how often does that really happen?

As health-care delivery becomes more complex — through implementing new technology and increasingly specialized doctors who depend on each other — physicians will have to adapt, writes medical student Leah Sarah Peer. Read the column here.

Front Burner: Twitter enters the Elon Musk era

After two weeks of twists and turns, Elon Musk — CEO of Tesla, richest person on Earth and a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" — is acquiring Twitter for $44 billion US. The move has been cheered by some, and raised concerns among others that Musk may remove controls on the platform meant to clamp down on hate speech and harassment.

Today, we speak to Kari Paul, a technology reporter for the Guardian US, about what it means for the mercurial billionaire to hold the reins of one of the world's most influential social media sites.

Front Burner 26:36 Twitter enters the Elon Musk era

Today in history: April 27

1813: A force of 1,800 Americans lands at York (now Toronto) and the outnumbered British garrison is defeated and withdraws. The town is sacked and the Upper Canada parliament buildings are burned down. In retaliation for this action and the destruction of Newark (now Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.), the British raided Buffalo and Washington and set fire to the White House.



1942: In a national plebiscite, a majority of people in Quebec vote against conscription for overseas service, while most people in the rest of Canada vote for conscription, if it was deemed necessary. Faced with the split, Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King would declare: "Not necessarily conscription but conscription if necessary."



1967: The Expo World's Fair opens in Montreal.



2010: Peter Milliken, Speaker of the House of Commons, delivers a historic ruling saying that the government's refusal to hand over uncensored documents on Afghan detainees violates the privilege of the House.