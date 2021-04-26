Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Deaths, hospitalizations dropping among oldest Canadians as COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up

After a sluggish start, Canada's vaccination efforts are starting to pay off, with COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths among the oldest Canadians now dropping at a faster rate than in younger adults who are less likely to be vaccinated yet, according to a CBC News analysis.



It's a glimmer of hope that medical experts say signals the rollout is working, putting this country along the same path as countries such as the U.S., the U.K. and Israel, where mass vaccination campaigns are further along and deaths are dropping dramatically.



"It is good news that these vaccines work, and they're protecting some of the most vulnerable people in this pandemic," said Dr. Zain Chagla, an infectious disease specialist in Hamilton, Ont., who reviewed the data.



The CBC News analysis of case data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) shows that for people over the age of 80, weekly reported COVID-19 cases began dropping quickly during the current third wave in contrast to the higher infection rates among younger groups when compared to the first two waves of the pandemic.



It's a similar trend when it comes to the death toll. PHAC does not release Canada-wide COVID-19 deaths for all age groups — only those aged 50 and older — but it does note if someone was a long-term care resident.



Among that group, deaths have been nearly eliminated since vaccinations began.



That's a striking change from the first two waves, when long-term care residents made up the bulk of Canada's COVID-19 death toll with nearly 15,000 residents dead — along with 28 staff — by mid-February, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information. Read more on this story here.

Historic Oscar win for Nomadland director Chloé Zhao

(Chris Pizzello/Getty Images)

Nomadland won the Oscar for best picture on Sunday, while the film's director, Chloé Zhao, made history as the first woman of colour to win the Academy Award for best director. Frances McDormand won the Oscar for best actress in the same film, which follows a woman who leaves her small town to join a group of wanderers in the American West. Read more from last night's Oscars here.

In brief

The federal government is preparing to rush through legislation in the event that dock workers at the Port of Montreal go ahead with a planned strike this morning. A notice paper published on Sunday indicates that Labour Minister Filomena Tassi could, as early as Wednesday, table a bill aimed at ending the labour dispute. The 1,150 port workers affiliated with the Canadian Union of Public Employees have been without a contract since 2018. The union says the current conflict erupted when their employer, the Maritime Employers Association, extended the workday without consultation. The prospect of another strike at the port — only seven months after the previous one — has alarmed businesses and politicians alike. A work stoppage that lasted 19 days in August snarled supply chains across Eastern Canada. Some shipments were rerouted to other ports, while others had to wait weeks for the backlog to be cleared in Montreal. Read more on this story here.



Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang have announced stricter COVID-19 measures and harsher penalties for those who break public health rules after the province reported a new high of 63 cases of COVID-19 yesterday. It's the highest single-day increase the province has recorded since the pandemic first emerged last spring. All Nova Scotians are now being asked to avoid travel outside their immediate communities unless it's for essential reasons, like work or medical appointments. Rankin said Sunday that the official order on this change will come this week and be in place until at least May 20. Indoor and outdoor gathering limits have also been lowered to 10 people for all regions outside the Halifax area. Read more about the new restrictions in Nova Scotia.

WATCH | N.S. hits new record for COVID-19 cases:

N.S. hits new record for COVID-19 cases The National 1:52





National Indigenous leaders say the federal budget doesn't do enough to fulfil the government's 2030 promise to close infrastructure gaps in their communities. The budget proposes to spend more than $18 billion over the next five years to improve quality of life for First Nations, Inuit and Métis people. It promises $6 billion to fix everything from homes to roads, but national Indigenous leaders say it's still not enough to address essential needs. "That falls a bit short," said Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde. "The dollars that have been identified are moving in the right direction, but infrastructure is a huge, huge need on reserves, from housing to adequate water and sewage systems to infrastructure, from community buildings to roads and bridges." Bellegarde said the federal government needs to commit to sustained funding over the next five to 15 years to bring infrastructure in Indigenous communities up to the same level as the rest of Canada. Read more about the reaction to the budget.



Golfers hoping to hit the greens this spring were surprised Ontario's enhanced stay-at-home-order to address rising COVID-19 rates has shut golf courses, among other outdoor amenities. Now, enthusiasts of the sport are coming out swinging — lobbying the province to reopen golf sites that were closed effective April 16. "Golf proved to be very safe last year," said Tom Arnott, general manager and chief operating officer with Idylwylde Golf and Country Club in Sudbury. "It was recorded: 20 million rounds played in Ontario by just shy of two million golfers with zero [COVID-19] cases in the province due to the game of golf." A lengthy closure means loss of revenue for golf clubs because no one is using the courses. In the meantime, some clubs are offering takeout or curbside pick up of meals from their kitchens to help bring in revenue. Most golf clubs had already started to prepare to open when the stay-at-home order was announced, so could be ready to open by the time the current lockdown ends on May 20. Read more about the golf clubs lobbying to get courses reopened.



Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says she has tested positive for COVID-19. In a Twitter post on Sunday, Andreescu said she arrived in Madrid to compete in the upcoming Madrid Open and was informed she had tested positive. In a post addressed to her fans, the Mississauga, Ont., native said that "after testing negative [for COVID-19] before my flight to Madrid, I was sadly informed that I had tested positive upon arrival ... and therefore will not be playing at the Madrid Open later this week. I am feeling good, I am resting, and continuing to follow the health protocols and safety guidelines," she said. Andreescu had been rehabbing an injured foot after sustaining the injury playing against Ash Barty in the final of the Miami Open on April 3. Read more about Andreescu's positive test here.



Now for some good news to start your Monday: After escaping the Vietnam War and spending eight months in a refugee camp in Malaysia, Nhung Tran-Davies' family was brought to Canada. When they arrived at the Edmonton International Airport, a little girl greeted Tran-Davies, then five years old, with a doll. "This doll came to represent all the kindness and generosity and compassion of Canadians," Tran-Davies told CBC. Tran-Davies' family was sponsored by a church group in Alberta, a kindness she was able to pay forward in 2016 by helping sponsor a Syrian family to Edmonton. When the family arrived, Tran-Davies presented the youngest child with a doll. Now she's written a children's book inspired by her experiences. The Doll tells the story of two young refugees generations apart and the gift of a doll as an act of welcoming. "This book is very special to me; it is a story that is 40 years in the making," Tran-Davies said. Read more about Nhung Tran-Davies and her book.

Front Burner: India's calamitous COVID-19 second wave

In India, COVID-19 has reached catastrophic levels. The sick are lying on the ground outside of overwhelmed hospitals, doctors are begging online for oxygen tanks, and new case counts have broken world records several days in a row.



Amy Kazmin, the New Delhi-based South Asia bureau chief for the Financial Times, joins us for a view from the ground, and explains how things got this bad.

Front Burner 20:56 ‘Absolutely harrowing’: India’s calamitous second wave

Today in history: April 26

1922: Jeanne Sauvé is born in Prud'homme, Sask. She became a journalist, a federal cabinet minister, the first woman Speaker of the House of Commons and the first woman governor general. She died on Jan. 26, 1993.



1986: An accident at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine leads to one of the worst nuclear disasters in history. An experiment goes awry, causing an explosion and fire that sends radioactivity into the atmosphere; 40,000 people are forced from the area and at least 31 die. The outside world did not learn of the accident until Scandinavian technicians detected abnormally high radiation levels two days later.



2003: Rosemary Brown, the first Black woman to be elected to a major political office in Canada, dies at age 72. She was an MLA in the B.C. Legislature from 1972 to 1986. She was also the first woman of colour to run for the leadership of a major party, when she finished second behind Ed Broadbent in the 1975 federal NDP leadership election.



2009: The Canadian Auto Workers approve a historic deal with Chrysler that would save the automaker $240 million a year and pave the way for Chrysler's technology-sharing alliance with Fiat.