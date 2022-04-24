Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Why many people in India aren't condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The street in a busy section of central Mumbai is a jumble of clothing stands and toy stores, and even though she is following developments, the war in Ukraine some 4,500 kilometres away feels distant for shopkeeper Geeta Patel.

"We all love peace. It should have been settled through talks," she said.

That sentiment was echoed by Gopal Jhaveri, who was running an errand before he stopped to tell CBC News that many Indians are watching the conflict unfold amid worries of what ripple effects it will have on the economy and on geopolitical tensions in South Asia.

"We are against any kind of war, neither are we supporting Russia or Ukraine," Jhaveri said.

The reluctance to pick a side in the ongoing conflict is very much in line with India's official stance of committed neutrality and non-aligned foreign policy that has strong domestic support despite intense pressure from Western leaders for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a bolder approach in denouncing Russian aggression.

"India cannot ignore the fact that Russia has been their ally for that many years," said shopper Hilary Pinto.

His comments highlighted the delicate balance that the country's officials are treading with their response to the conflict, particularly as accounts emerged of war crimes that appear to have been committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.

Russia provides more than half of India's military equipment including tanks, weapons and fighter jets, often at a cheaper price than arms from Western countries. It's a key consideration for India, surrounded by countries with which it has icy relations.

Skirmishes have broken out over the past two years along its contested border with China to the east, and there's constant tension along the line of control in disputed Kashmir, on India's western border with Pakistan. Read the full story here.

Ukrainians mark Orthodox Easter under shadow of war

A Ukrainian soldier holds Easter cakes and eggs in a helmet during a ceremony outside St. Volodymyr's Cathedral in Kyiv on Sunday. He and others brought baskets to be blessed by priests, with flicks of a brush sprinkling holy water over offerings. Orthodox Christians in Ukraine celebrated Easter amid a Russian invasion with no end in sight. See more photos here.

In brief

In July 2021, Quebec City resident Jonathan Laferriere was working at home when he got a call from a bailiff. She wanted to know how Laferriere would be paying the $4,015.17 he owed after a judgment against him in small claims court. He learned the lawsuit was tied to a Montreal condominium he'd sold in 2018. A year later, the new owner discovered a mice problem, and sued Laferriere in small claims court, alleging the presence of vermin was a hidden defect, known in French as a vice caché. But Laferriere was never informed he was being sued. "The buyer failed to get ahold of me, and the courthouse had sent the notice of the lawsuit to an address that I never lived at," Laferriere said. The judge ruled in the buyer's favour in October 2020. In March 2021, the court authorized a bailiff to collect the money. The bailiff finally tracked down Laferriere last July. He was now on the hook for $4,000, without ever having had the chance to defend himself. This was just the beginning of what Laferriere calls a "Kafkaesque horror story," in which he did everything right, yet still ended up owing money because of mistakes made by the court. Read more on this story here.



B.C. distilleries that pivoted to making hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic are now being ordered to stop. Clay Potter, co-owner of The Moon Under Water Brewery, Pub and Distillery in Victoria, says his team began producing hand sanitizer when the need was immense and the supply uncertain. "We have all the equipment in place, it took some trial and error to learn how to make it properly and to get it tested," said Potter, who is also the brewmaster at the distillery. He said he's invested in ingredients like glycerin and other materials to make sanitizer and planned to continue producing the alcohol-based disinfectant. But he received a notice by email April 7, and follow-up letter a few days later, from the province stating all production of sanitizer must stop by May 8. All remaining stock must be sold or donated by November. The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General told CBC the temporary authorization was an "interim measure intended to address the shortage of hand sanitizer early in the pandemic." The move to now stop sanitizer production is in line with the province lifting mask mandates and vaccine card requirements, it said. Read the full story here.



More than 200 boxes of records are currently under separate court and internal federal reviews to determine their connection to residential schools after they were found in storage facilities within the last year, CBC News has learned. The records were discovered in Yellowknife and Vancouver storage lockers, according to information provided to CBC News by a Crown-Indigenous Relations (CIRNA) official. As a court-appointed firm and federal officials sift through the records, CIRNA Minister Marc Miller said searches continue within his and other departments to find any documents related to the residential school era. "The state they were found in is entirely unacceptable," Miller said in an interview with CBC News. "It is part of this process that I continue as the minister.… That work isn't complete and is still ongoing — knowing any piece of information related to that time period can help in closure and getting an understanding of the truth." Read more here.



Andrea Horwath's NDP will become the first Ontario party on Monday to unveil its full platform for the 2022 election campaign, with universal pharmacare as a centrepiece. The New Democrats will promise prescription drug coverage for all Ontarians if the party forms government after the June 2 election, CBC News has learned. The pitch to voters on pharmacare emphasizes affordability, particularly for people who don't have drug benefit plans and have to pay for their medications. Various polls suggest the rising cost of living will be a key concern in Ontario's election. "Too many Ontarians must choose between filling their prescriptions or paying the bills," reads a portion of the party's platform seen by CBC News. "The Ontario NDP will act immediately to accelerate pharmacare ensuring all Ontarians have prescription drug coverage faster," says the platform, which puts the net cost of the program at $475 million. Horwath is set to release the NDP's full platform at an event in Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood on Monday morning. Read more on this story here.



A growing number of workers are facing a shift in their workplace arrangements, as the lifting of pandemic restrictions permits their return to the office. At the same time, they're dealing with the impact of inflation, which is making that return more expensive. Experts say employers should think carefully about what they can do to support their office-bound staff, if they want to hang on to their services in a job market that has a lot of people used to working more independently and seeking to keep up with the increasing cost of living. "Organizations, more than ever, need these workers," said Sima Sajjadiani, an assistant professor in the organizational behaviour and human resources division at the University of British Columbia's Sauder School of Business. "They should care about organizational commitment, they should care about retaining their top talent." Read the full story here.



Now for some good news to start your Monday: When Abimbola Aina moved to Regina from a small town in Ogun state in Nigeria, he had little more than a body and a dream. "My goal was to become a great bodybuilder, but it would not have happened if I was not in a great country like Canada," Aina said. "Coming to Canada changed my life." He was already a fitness enthusiast in Nigeria, but full-fledged bodybuilding was out of reach. "I came from working out at the back of the house gym in Nigeria," he said. "I could not afford to support my dream in Nigeria because it is expensive." Aina found a supportive environment in Regina's bodybuilding community. With their help, he won his International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness Pro Card last year, officially making him a professional bodybuilder. Read more of Aina's story.

Opinion: Civility in the age of rage: why we need to work together and calm down

One minute you're cool and the next you're unleashing the giant green monster within and roaring, "Hulk smash!" When the moment passes, you're left with nothing but shame and tattered, oversized pants, writes Craig Silliphant. Read the column here.

First Person: Cancer taught me the hard truth about speaking up for myself

As a little girl, Jennifer Fotheringham was shushed for asking about cancer. As a grown woman, she was dismissed for asking about a mammogram. Now as a cancer survivor, she knows not to be silenced. Read the column here.

Front Burner: Inside a Pierre Poilievre Conservative leadership rally

It's still early in the Conservative leadership race, but candidate Pierre Poilievre seems to have momentum. He's drawing big crowds at rallies across the country with promises to make Canada "the freest country on Earth."



Front Burner producer Allie Jaynes introduces you to some of the people who attended a Toronto event last week, and CBC Politics senior reporter Catherine Cullen gives some context around those crowds and Poilievre's promises so far.

Front Burner 35:28 Inside a Pierre Poilievre Conservative leadership rally

Today in history: April 25

1849: Gov. Gen. Lord Elgin signs a bill providing payment for people who lost property in the rebellions of 1837-38. English Quebecers were infuriated the Queen's representative would sign a bill rewarding disloyalty. Rioting broke out in Montreal, the Parliament buildings were burned down and Lord Elgin was attacked.



1850: News agency founder Paul Julius Reuter uses 45 pigeons to carry stock market prices between Brussels and Aachen, Germany, where there was a 122-kilometre gap in the telegraph lines.



1945: Delegates from 50 countries meet in San Francisco at a conference to organize the United Nations.



1953: The structure of DNA is first described in the publication Nature by geneticists James Watson of the U.S. and Francis Crick of Britain. In 1962, Watson and Crick shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with another DNA researcher, Maurice Wilkins.