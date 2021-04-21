Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

In Minneapolis, a burden lifts as Chauvin verdict brings relief, jubilation to a tense city

The Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd gasped his last breath under the knees of a white police officer was transformed last night into a scene of celebration and community relief.



Some set off firecrackers, others danced, jumped and sang in unison. Those who gathered at what is now known as George Floyd Square were rejoicing in the guilty verdict of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.



Hours earlier, Chauvin had been convicted of all charges in connection to the death of Floyd: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.



On a brisk spring evening, it was as if a huge weight had been lifted off the shoulders of a tense city. Some residents had braced for violence in the event Chauvin was found not guilty.



"I'm really happy to see the city come together and I'm happy that we're getting the peace that we deserve and the justice that black bodies deserve," said Maryan Adan, one of the hundreds at the square last night. "I don't know what would happen to the city, but I'll tell you this, we wouldn't be standing here in harmony if it was a not-guilty verdict."

Grocery and bakery store owner Nur Ahmed, who boarded up the windows of his shop, feared a repeat of nearly a year ago when his shop — along with many other businesses — were damaged in the riots sparked by Floyd's death.



Ahmed said the guilty verdicts provided two important things: justice for Floyd and a measure of relief for the city.



"The temperature of the city went down," he said. "Let's just say I feel a lot better tonight than I did last night." Read more on this story here.

Emotions overflow after Chauvin trial verdict

People embrace in George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minn., after the verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty on all charges in connection to Floyd's death. See more images from Minneapolis here.

In brief

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is isolating in Toronto after he was in close contact with a staff member who has since tested positive for COVID-19, his office said late Tuesday night. The staff member was in contact with Ford on Monday, and was tested Tuesday after learning they had been at risk of exposure, according to Ivana Yelich, spokesperson for the premier. That staff member received a positive test result yesterday evening. Ford, who got the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine on April 9, left the Ontario legislature to be tested as soon as he learned the staffer was at risk of exposure, Yelich said. The premier has received a negative test result. "While his test results have returned negative, the premier will follow all public health advice for close contacts of positive cases, including isolating," Yelich said. Read more about Ford going into isolation.



An influential Canadian doctor and top adviser to the World Health Organization has come under fire from international experts for his controversial comments downplaying the risk of airborne spread of the coronavirus. Dr. John Conly, an infectious diseases physician and professor of medicine at the University of Calgary, not only denied that aerosol transmission is a primary route of transmission, despite mounting evidence to the contrary, but also said that N95 masks can cause "harms" — including acne. The WHO has been criticized in the past for its reluctance to acknowledge aerosol transmission — or microscopic airborne particles — as a primary driver of the pandemic, and experts say Conly is at the heart of the issue within the organization. "Frankly, I think he just can't admit he's wrong," said Linsey Marr, one of the top aerosol scientists in the world and an expert on the airborne transmission of viruses at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. Read more about the Canadian WHO adviser under fire.



A legal battle that has pitted Canada's largest private ranch against a small recreation club in British Columbia has exposed the gaps in provincial legislation when it comes to access to public property, say legal experts. The case centres around two lakes in the rolling grasslands of B.C.'s Nicola Valley, 300 kilometres northeast of Vancouver. Minnie Lake and Stoney Lake, which are both stocked with trout, are considered Crown assets. But last month, B.C.'s Court of Appeal ruled that the general public can't visit or fish on them, because the only way to get there would be by trespassing on private property belonging to the Douglas Lake Cattle Company. The company is owned by Stan Kroenke, an American billionaire who also owns some of the world's most profitable professional sports teams, including the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, the NBA's Denver Nuggets and Arsenal Football Club in the English Premier League. Read more about the access battle from CBC's Briar Stewart.

A House of Commons committee heard startling testimony about rape and retribution yesterday as it continued its examination of sexual misconduct in the military. The status of women committee heard from complainants and from former senior military officer Bernie Boland — who alleges he stood up against the harassment of a female colleague and faced a deliberate, Department of National Defence-backed smear campaign as a result. Aviator Emily Tulloch, an air force technician, told MPs her military career has been one horrifying event after another. "I joined the Canadian Armed Forces in July 2018, and since then, I feel like I have experienced a lifetime worth of sexual assault and misconduct," she said. Read more on this story here.



Following a backlash from supporters and threats of government legislation, six English soccer clubs have abandoned the proposed breakaway European Super League. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham all pulled out yesterday, leaving six remaining clubs — three each from Italy and Spain —struggling to keep their new league going. The English clubs heeded the appeals from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin to remain in the existing Champions League. Read more about the move by the English clubs.



Now for some good news to start your Wednesday: Grizzly, a 68-kilogram (150-pound) Saint Bernard, is a big softie, especially when it comes to comforting patients at hospitals in the Prairie Mountain Health Region in western Manitoba. But Grizzly's owner, Mark Saler, says since the pandemic hit last year, the licensed therapy dog has been feeling blue, not being able to make his regular rounds in Brandon, Minnedosa and Neepawa. Instead, Saler found another way to continue bringing joy to patients and staff from a distance. "We came up with the idea of buying a whole bunch of stuffed Saint Bernards and leaving them at the hospitals, for the kids to have until Grizzly can return in person again," Saler said. With the help of community donations, he's dropped off more than 200 stuffed toys at area hospitals. Read more about Grizzly and the stuffed animals.

Front Burner: Rodney King lawyer on George Floyd, Derek Chauvin

Derek Chauvin, the ex-police officer who held his knee on George Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, has been found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The verdict led to immediate celebrations in the streets of Minneapolis, Minn.



Floyd's story is part of a long history of Black people in the United States being targeted by law enforcement. Today, we talk about that history with John Burris, a civil rights lawyer based in Oakland, Calif. He was a lawyer for Rodney King in his civil suit against the city of Los Angeles after LAPD officers beat King in 1991.

Front Burner 24:52 Rodney King lawyer on George Floyd, Derek Chauvin

Today in history: April 21

1926: The future Queen Elizabeth is born in London. Her parents were the Duke and Duchess of York, who became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in 1936. The younger Elizabeth assumed the throne when her father died in 1952.



1980: Rosie Ruiz is the first woman to cross the finish line at the Boston Marathon; however, she was later exposed as a fraud. Canadian Jacqueline Gareau was named the actual winner of the women's race.



2005: In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Paul Martin apologizes for the sponsorship scandal. He vows an election within 30 days of Justice John Gomery's final inquiry report on the sponsorship program. However the opposition parties forced an election earlier than Martin planned, and his Liberals lost to the Conservatives.



2016: Music icon Prince dies of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl at his Paisley Park estate in suburban Minneapolis. He was 57.