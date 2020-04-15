Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Provinces are talking about restarting the economy — but many Canadians are anxious about moving too fast

As Canada enters its second month of shuttered schools and closed businesses, some provincial premiers are beginning to talk publicly about when they will be able to loosen restrictions and restart the economy. However, polls suggest that most Canadians think it's not time for that conversation yet.



The latest results from a weekly tracking poll conducted by Léger for the Association for Canadian Studies suggests that a majority of Canadians want to see significant signs of progress before lifting restrictions and allowing a return to work.

The poll found 21 per cent of respondents don't want to see these measures relaxed until there is a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 29 per cent said they want to see at least two consecutive weeks with no new cases. Neither of those conditions is likely to be met in the next few months.

For 25 per cent of respondents, the restrictions should be lifted only after the emergence of new cases becomes "sporadic" and the health-care system has demonstrated it can cope. Just 19 per cent said they felt it would be appropriate to lift restrictions when "the pressure on the health-care system has reduced and it is able to manage a moderate flow of new cases."

Only six per cent of respondents said they wanted the restrictions lifted right away.



As CBC's Éric Grenier writes, this suggests that Canadians are not near a point where they're prioritizing the economy over the risks of a further spread of the novel coronavirus, despite significant numbers in the Léger poll reporting a loss of income as a result of the disease. This could be because 56 per cent of those polled feel the worst of the crisis is "yet to come," while only four per cent believe the worst is "behind us." Read more on this story here.

Standing in sunlight

This picture taken yesterday shows Cathedral Notre-Dame in Paris at sunrise. One year ago today, a fire erupted in the cathedral, collapsing its spire and gutting the interior of the nearly millenium-old building visited by millions of people a year. Restoration work on the cathedral is on hold because of France's coronavirus lockdown that started March 17, thwarting plans to begin removing more than 200 tonnes of metal scaffolding.

In brief

A CBC investigation has revealed that last year, the government of Canada threw out two million N95 masks and 440,000 medical gloves when it shut down an emergency stockpile warehouse in Regina. A spokesperson for the Public Health Agency of Canada, which oversees the stockpile, said in an email that the masks and gloves had been purchased in 2009 and "had passed the limit of five years for their use, as recommended by the manufacturer." The masks had expired in 2014. Read more on why the masks were thrown out.



The federal government is considering introducing legislation to make it an offence to knowingly spread misinformation that could harm people, says Privy Council President Dominic LeBlanc. He told CBC News he is interested in British MP Damian Collins's call for laws to punish those responsible for spreading dangerous misinformation online about the COVID-19 pandemic. LeBlanc said it won't be a quick solution, however, because legislatures are meeting infrequently now. Read more about the potential for a bill against misinformation.

People with loved ones in long-term care homes in Ontario might assume those facilities are thoroughly inspected every year. The province says each care home undergoes an annual inspection that includes interviews with residents, family members and staff "as well as direct observations of how care is being delivered." CBC News has learned that last year, only nine out of 626 homes in Ontario received so-called resident quality inspections (RQIs). CBC reviewed inspection reports from the last five years for all long-term care homes in the province and found that while most received a comprehensive inspection in 2015, 2016 and 2107, the number dropped to just over half in 2018 and just nine last year. Read more about the inspections here.

Donald Trump's chances of being elected to a second term as president of the United States may now hinge on what version of history most American voters believe when it comes to the coronavirus. As CBC News Washington correspondent Alexander Panetta writes, it's going to be a bitter fight. Trump's lawyers are already involved, suing a television station in Wisconsin, a key swing state, because it aired an ad from a Democratic group about Trump's initial reaction to the coronavirus that he considers misleading. The legal fight is just one part of the biggest story in U.S. politics, with Trump's handling of the COVID-19 crisis potentially the deciding factor in whether he becomes a one-term president.



Now for some good news to start your Wednesday: A group on Prince Edward Island has mobilized to make masks for caregivers in seniors' homes in response to the growing problem of accessing personal protective equipment. The call to the Women's Institute came from P.E.I. Seniors Homes, which has facilities in Charlottetown and Summerside. The company was familiar with the institute's historical reputation for helping out in times of war, like knitting mittens and socks for soldiers posted overseas, and wanted to know if they could help. The Women's Institute has responded to the current challenge, with organizers saying they're on track to fulfill their first request of 500 masks by today. Read more about the mask makers here . And if you want some more good news, check out our daily good news video compilation here

Front Burner: Critics target the WHO over COVID-19, China's influence

The World Health Organization (WHO) is supposed to be the leader of global health efforts. Member countries like Canada often take their lead from the UN body. But there has been growing criticism from the likes of U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarō Asō over the WHO's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in its early stages. On Tuesday, over 100 experts and senior political figures in an open letter said that, under the influence of China, the WHO initially downplayed the pandemic. Today on Front Burner, Guardian writer Stephen Buranyi walks us through China's influence on the WHO, its track record and its limitations.

Today in history: April 15

1452: Leonardo da Vinci is born in Vinci, Italy. He would go on to paint some historic religious scenes, most specifically The Last Supper, as well as the iconic Mona Lisa. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest artists in history, but was also a scientist, mathematician, engineer, botanist, musician and writer.



1841: One of Canada's most prominent entrepreneurs, Joseph Seagram, is born near what is now Cambridge, Ont. He founded Seagram, which became a leading producer of wine and liquor.



1985: The Royal Canadian Mint recommends the $1 bill be replaced by a dollar coin as a cost-saving measure. The coin, designed by wildlife artist Robert-Ralph Carmichael, depicts a loon in the water. It was dubbed the "loonie" almost immediately after it was introduced in 1987.



1999: Wayne Gretzky plays his last NHL hockey game in Canada against the Ottawa Senators at the Corel Centre in Kanata, Ont. The next day, Gretzky, who held more than 60 league records, announced he was retiring.



2010: An enormous ash cloud from a volcano beneath Iceland's Eyjafjallajökull glacier causes the biggest flight disruption since the 2001 terrorist attacks. It drifted over northern Europe and stranded travellers on six continents until April 20, when airports reopened across Europe.