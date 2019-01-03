Romney's op-ed attack on Trump fuels speculation of 2020 presidential bid

Just days before he was to be sworn in as the junior Republican senator for Utah, Mitt Romney's broadside against U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked questions about the former governor's timing, his motives and his presidential ambitions for 2020.

"I think he's gearing up to run a primary challenge against Trump," said Republican strategist John Ferry. "Getting on the wrong side of Trump this early in your tenure makes no sense to me unless you're going to run a challenge against him."

The op-ed in the Washington Post prompted a flurry of buzz and speculation among the political class, particularly Republicans and conservatives, all trying to derive Romney's motivation for writing such an attack. The former Massachusetts governor and one-time presidential candidate blasted Trump for having "not risen to the mantle of the office."

While Romney offered praise for some of Trump's initiatives — cutting corporate taxes, stripping out excessive regulations and appointing conservative judges — he offered that "policies and appointments are only a part of a presidency."

"With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable. And it is in this province where the incumbent's shortfall has been most glaring," Romney wrote.

Romney said he would support policies he believed were in the best interest of the country and his state, and oppose those that are not.

'I will speak out'

"I do not intend to comment on every tweet or fault. But I will speak out against significant statements or actions that are divisive, racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, dishonest or destructive to democratic institutions," he wrote.

Conservative commentator Mark Levin said Romney's political ambitions were clear, tweeting that he "will be a destructive force in the Senate, playing to the liberal media which will praise him & seeking to create a pathway to the presidency."

Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon simply told the Washington Post in an email that: "It begins," referring to the effort to block Trump from the 2020 nomination.

Meanwhile, the aggregate website The Drudge Report, a popular destination for conservatives, blasted the headline: ROMNEY PLOTS 2020 REVOLT?

Others suggested that Romney may be trying to position himself as the new official Republican opposition to the president, replacing retiring Republican senators Jeff Flake and Bob Corker, vocal critics of Trump.

POTUS is attacked and obstructed by the MSM media and Democrats 24/7. For an incoming Republican freshman senator to attack <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@realdonaldtrump</a> as their first act feeds into what the Democrats and media want and is disappointing and unproductive. <a href="https://t.co/ArhI7Bi7bo">https://t.co/ArhI7Bi7bo</a> —@GOPChairwoman

Romney "has become the leader of the Republican Resistance to Trump," tweeted conservative commentator and Trump critic Bill Kristol.

His op-ed was a "a shot across the bow," and "shots across the bow are often followed by real boarding parties," Kristol tweeted.

Yet supporters of Trump also weighed in, including Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who is Romney's niece. She tweeted that for an incoming freshman senator to attack Trump as their first act was "disappointing and unproductive."

Accused of hypocrisy

Romney was also accused of hypocrisy because he once sought a role in Trump's cabinet as secretary of state and had no problem accepting Trump's endorsement for his senatorial race.

For now at least Mitt Romney has become the leader of the Republican Resistance to Trump. —@BillKristol

Romney, for his part, explained to CNN's Jake Tapper that he wrote the article because he felt that "it's important, as I begin this new job, to make it very clear where I stand," noting that he has criticized the president in the past.

Asked whether he would endorse Trump for president in 2020, Romney said: "I'm going to wait and see what the alternatives are," but he also insisted that he himself would not be running.

However, Republican strategist Ferry was not convinced.

"The timing for me is something more than 'I got to get something off my chest.' You're a politician. You don't just get things off your chest just for the heck of it," Ferry said. "It usually means something, you're doing something bigger."

The Post, as well, reported that some of Romney's biggest donors have signalled they are ready to support him again if he ever moved toward a run.

But Republican strategist Evan Siegfried said he believes Romney's editorial was more of a move to establish himself and defy Democrat critics who believed he would become a "lapdog for Trump."

While Romney's criticisms in the past did gain attention, they now come from an individual who wields a lot of political power as a senator. Someone like Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may have a huge social media following and a big microphone, but as an incoming freshman in the heavily populated House of Representatives, she's not going to be that powerful, Siegfried said.

Yet one senator can grind all legislation to a halt, he said.

'Flexing some muscle'

"He's establishing what type of senator he's going to be," Siegfried said. "Romney is showing that he isn't going there to be a backbench senator. He's going there to actually go and do work and be a power player. This is him flexing some muscle."

Boyd Matheson, former chief of staff to Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee, said he doesn't believe Romney's column signals any intention to run in 2020, but that Romney wanted to "plant the flag" as an independent voice.

And he said Trump's "pretty muted" response suggests the president may not mind having an occasional opponent like Romney.

Here we go with Mitt Romney, but so fast! Question will be, is he a Flake? I hope not. Would much prefer that Mitt focus on Border Security and so many other things where he can be helpful. I won big, and he didn’t. He should be happy for all Republicans. Be a TEAM player & WIN! —@realDonaldTrump

"He knows that sometimes Mitt is going to call him out and the president is OK having a foil to go back and forth with and rally the base and do some of those kinds of things," Matheson said.

"But he knows that when it comes to good tax reform and a host of other things, that Mitt is going to be an important ally."

"Anyone who is anticipating that Trump and Romney is going to be this cage match, throw down to the death thing, I think is going to be sadly disappointed."