Mirrors

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- Think about the land you're standing on right now - and the people that have existed there for thousands of years. Indigenous people haven't just been making art about ourselves, or in isolation...we've always been looking back - reflecting and refracting our own view of the world. We're not just related, we're interconnected - we're reflected in each other.

