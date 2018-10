Audio

Miriam Toews, Esi Eduygan -- The Full Episode

We focus on some of this years' current crop of prize nominees. Miriam Toews talks on Women Talking, Esi Eduygen on Washington Black, Dionne Brand takes our Proust Questionnaire and more 54:00

