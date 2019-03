Live

Minister of Transport on Boeing 737 MAX 8s LIVE

Minister of Transport Marc Garneau takes questions regarding Canada's position on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in the wake of the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people.

Social Sharing

Minister of Transport Marc Garneau takes questions regarding Canada's position on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in the wake of the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people. 0:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories