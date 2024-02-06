Michigan school shooter's mother guilty of involuntary manslaughter, jury finds

A jury has found Jennifer Crumbley, mother of a Michigan school shooter, guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors said Crumbley was grossly negligent and could have foreseen the violence before her son opened fire at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

She failed to tell school officials that the family had a new 9mm handgun that Ethan Crumbley ultimately used to kill other teens. The mother was accused of making the gun accessible at home and not tending to her son's mental health.

The gun had been purchased just four days earlier on Black Friday by his father, James Crumbley. Jennifer Crumbley took her son to a shooting range that same weekend.

"You're the last adult to have possession of that gun," assistant prosecutor Marc Keast said while cross-examining Jennifer Crumbley last week. "You saw your son shoot the last practice round before the (school) shooting on Nov. 30. You saw how he stood ... He knew how to use the gun."

The teen's mom replied, "Yes, he did."

Gun, wounded man drawn on math assignment

On the morning of the shootings, the school was concerned about a macabre drawing of a gun, bullet and wounded man on the 15-year-old's math assignment, accompanied by the words: "The thoughts won't stop. Help me." But Ethan was allowed to stay in school following a brief meeting with the parents, who did not take him home.

The teen pulled the gun from his backpack that afternoon and shot 10 students and a teacher, killing four students. No one had checked his backpack.

Jennifer Crumbley, 45, told jurors that she would not have done anything differently but wished her son had "killed us instead." She denied that he had mental health problems.

James Crumbley 47, is scheduled for trial in March on the same involuntary manslaughter charges. Ethan, now 17, is serving a life sentence for murder and terrorism.