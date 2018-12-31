Skip to Main Content
Michael Ondaatje on Warlight
Audio

Michael Ondaatje on Warlight

Michael Ondaatje on setting his latest novel, Warlight, on the cusp between war and peace.
Michael Ondaatje on setting his latest novel, Warlight, on the cusp between war and peace. 7:02
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|