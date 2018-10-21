Audio

Mi'kmaq activist hopes for 'baby steps' in correcting 'Mic Mac' moniker

Mic Mac Mall - an offensive name on a well-known place. Former Halifax poet laureate Rebecca Thomas meets Rosanna meet to discuss the importance of correcting the name.

Mic Mac Mall - an offensive name on a well-known place. Former Halifax poet laureate Rebecca Thomas meets Rosanna meet to discuss the importance of correcting the name. 7:23

Popular Now Find more popular stories