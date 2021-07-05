Wendy Mesley to retire from CBC

CBC journalist Wendy Mesley has announced she will retire after 38 years at Canada's national broadcaster.

Mesley, 64, was born in Montreal and began her CBC career covering the first Quebec referendum on sovereignty in 1980.

"Wendy Mesley is a trailblazer in broadcast journalism," CBC managers wrote in a staff note issued Monday.

"To capture Wendy's career highlights in one note is not easy," read the note.

Mesley's time at CBC spans different genres and multiple departments over the decades.

Her numerous roles include hosting The Weekly with Wendy Mesley, a Sunday morning talk show about media and politics, Friday and Sunday night host of The National for 25 years, and hosting the consumer investigation series Marketplace.

She also hosted the media and technology program Undercurrents from 1995 to 2001.

Her broadcast work over the years has earned her three Gemini awards and the John Drainie Award for her contribution to Canadian broadcasting in 2006.

In June last year, Mesley was suspended from hosting and was disciplined after an internal investigation found she used "offensive language on two separate occasions during editorial meetings." She apologized and was reprimanded by the CBC.

In a lengthy statement on Twitter, Mesley detailed her use of the N-word and said she was "deeply sorry and ashamed."

Monday's note from CBC managers thanked Mesley for "her significant contributions to CBC" and wished her the best in retirement.