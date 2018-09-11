Audio

Medieval Combat

Steve Pearson has had more than his share of challenges. Born with a short femur, he had 26 surgeries on his right leg throughout his childhood and teens. But the surgeries didn't stick, and at 20 his leg was amputated. So what did Steve do? He joined The Company of The White Wolf - Yukon's medieval combat team. Now, Steve is on his way to Scotland to compete against the best knights in the world. And he has a lot to prove.

