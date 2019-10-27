Skip to Main Content
Master storyteller Rodrigo Rey Rosa on Guatemala, Morocco and his mentor, Paul Bowles
News·Audio

The celebrated writer talks to Eleanor Wachtel about growing up during Guatemala's civil war, the inspiration he found in Tangier and his new book, Chaos: A Fable.
