The Ultimate Price Check; Pool Scam Exposed

After nearly a decade of investigating the so-called "pink tax", Marketplace puts it to the test (again) and finds multiple examples of toys, clothes, and even medication marketed towards women priced higher than similar gender neutral or masculine counterparts.

Marketplace creates "Market Coffee," a food truck loaded with hidden cameras that charges women more for the same coffee for men to see how Canadians react to the price differences. Plus, the team asks companies why products marketed to women are still more expensive in 2023.

And, his customers across North America call him a conman, scam artist, and more. The Winnipeg man has been selling prefabricated pools for years, taking big deposits, but when it comes time to deliver those pools, there are only delays and no refunds. His customers are out tens of thousands each, some bought pools in the midst of major medical crises in their own lives. We track down the man himself and ask Kurt Wittin: Where's the Money?