Audio

Mark Tewksbury on progress and problems in Olympic movement

It's been 25 years since Mark Tewksbury won gold at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, but the Calgary born swimmer remains at the heart of the Canadian Olympic movement today. His work as a public speaker and writer have inspired countless athletes, and Mark's voice has been a powerful addition to several athletes' causes, including Olympic reform and advocating for the rights of LGBTQ athletes. Listen as he and POV host Anastasia Bucsis discuss advocacy, LGBTQ visibility in sport, and the future of the Olympic movement.

It's been 25 years since Mark Tewksbury won gold at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, but the Calgary born swimmer remains at the heart of the Canadian Olympic movement today. His work as a public speaker and writer have inspired countless athletes, and Mark's voice has been a powerful addition to several athletes' causes, including Olympic reform and advocating for the rights of LGBTQ athletes. Listen as he and POV host Anastasia Bucsis discuss advocacy, LGBTQ visibility in sport, and the future of the Olympic movement. 25:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories