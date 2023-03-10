Flying south for March Break has been a hot ticket

With March Break upon us, and the ability to finally travel, a local travel agent says people are itching to go south for some sun.

"Travel has been busier than pre-COVID times. It's been insane," said Jennifer Dinardo, a travel expert with Bella Vista Travel in Maidstone. "Flights have been sold out for a while. Everyone's been waiting and eager to travel."

She said because of COVID-19 and people not being able to travel, it has created a perfect storm for people itching to fly somewhere much warmer, especially during the March Break, regardless of the price.

"I think people are so pent up they don't care. They haven't spent money on travel in three years so they are paying top dollar. Travel has been the most expensive I've ever seen," Dinardo said. "Departures out of Windsor have been all booked up."

Among the more popular places people have chosen are the Cancun area, Punta Cana, and Cayo Coco Cuba, and Florida.

As for travel tips, Dinardo said to arrive early at the airport, check all of the requirements about where you're going, and get insurance. She also said if you are flying in and out across the border, be sure to have your vaccination paperwork, because the United States requires international travellers to have them.

DRIVING SOUTH

And if you aren't flying south and have your vehicle packed for a road trip, Steven Flisfeder, with Environment Canada said to be careful, especially because of the winter weather in the area on Friday.

"Give yourself extra time," he said. "If you're on the road keep a safe distance.

If you're going south, you'll go through a few hundred kilometres before you escape the snow, depending on when you leave."

Flisfeder said if travellers leave in the afternoon to early evening, they should be much clearer to go.