Audio

Mapping MMIWG: Cartographer calls workshops a healing tool for communities

An Indigenous cartographer is using mapping as a way to tell the stories of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. So far, Annita Lucchesi has helped document over 3,000 cases, some reaching as far back as 1900.

