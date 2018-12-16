Audio

Man who mistreated women tries to make it right, with mixed results

Nils used to be part of a tight-knit dance community in Toronto. That is, until one year ago, when he wrote an open letter to women he says he had hurt through sexual manipulation, deception and seduction that contravened the community's rules. He wanted to own up to his wrongs, and open a dialogue he hoped would be healing to both parties. Piya speaks with him about his motivations, the mixed reactions he's received to his letter, and what redemption might look like. She also speaks with a woman from the community who was propositioned, had a hand in banning Nils, and feels his attempt at reconciliation falls short.