Making cedar soda with Pow Wow Cafe owner Shawn Adler
At Pow Wow Cafe in Kensington Market in Toronto, there's more than just Indian tacos and corn soup on the menu. The restaurant has started a line of sodas, called Wildside Soda Company, which are infused with Indigenous herbs like cedar and sweetgrass.
