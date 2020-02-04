News · Audio

Live with Kristina Groves

When the COC came knocking- asking Anastasia Bucsis about running a live podcast for an audience of Canadian Olympians heading to Tokyo, the first question was: what is it we want to help athletes understand? The answer was 'Flow'. That quicksilver, dialed-in state where an athlete enters a focused zone of excellence. Flow is relaxed and alert, fast and unhurried. Steady amid the chaos. Very zen. For Anastasia, it was obvious who to call to work through the idea. Kristina Groves has four Olympic medals and a million world championship titles tucked somewhere under her spandex speed suits. She is one of the most consistent athletes Canada has even known. If anyone, by virtue of practice and habit, can summon that flow state of mind, Long Track Speed Skating phenom Kristina Groves' the one to do it. This edition of the Player's Own Voice podcast was a bit of an experiment. We liked the live feedback. We may try it again if we come across another captive audience. Meanwhile, we are still recharging the batteries and lining up our ducks for season three. We'll be back in full swing in a couple of months.

