Live

LIVE Q&A | What does the Portage & Main debate mean for Winnipeg's future?

CBC Manitoba's Sean Kavanagh sits down with the experts to explore what the debate over opening Portage & Main to pedestrians means for city planning and politics in Winnipeg.

CBC Manitoba's Sean Kavanagh sits down with the experts to explore what the debate over opening Portage & Main to pedestrians means for city planning and politics in Winnipeg. 0:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories