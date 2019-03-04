Live

LIVE Q&A: The National health panel on vaccines

With March Break just ahead, Canadian public health officials are warning travellers to make sure their measles vaccines are up to date. The concern comes from a global outbreak of cases this winter — many the result of what’s being called “vaccine hesitancy.” The National health panel answers your questions about vaccines, why they’re being increasingly questioned and what you can do to keep you family healthy and safe. Joining The National’s Andrew Chang for this Q&A is Dr. Danielle Martin (Women's College Hospital), Dr. Samir Sinha (Sinai Health System and University Health Network) and Lennox Huang (Hospital for Sick Children).

