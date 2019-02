Live

LIVE Power & Politics special: B.C., Quebec & Ontario byelections

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is vying for a seat in Parliament in B.C.'s Burnaby South byelection, with byelections also held in Ontario and Quebec. Power & Politics is bringing you special live coverage of the results. Leave your questions for Vassy Kapelos and Éric Grenier in the chat.

Social Sharing

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is vying for a seat in Parliament in B.C.'s Burnaby South byelection, with byelections also held in Ontario and Quebec. Power & Politics is bringing you special live coverage of the results. Leave your questions for Vassy Kapelos and Éric Grenier in the chat. 0:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories