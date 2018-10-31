Audio

Listen to Reclaimed: Oct. 31, 2018 - Levels

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- Indigenous music takes many forms. The music is as different as the many languages, nations, cultures and traditions. Reclaimed exist to display and celebrate that diversity. This week you're hearing all the levels to Indigenous music that you might not know about -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he explores how the multitude of styles from different communities and nations makes Indigenous music sound unique. 53:30

