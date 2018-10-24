Audio

Listen to Reclaimed: Oct. 24, 2018 - New Voices

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- Discovery, that's what makes Reclaimed so special. And this week is no exception, you're going to hear music from places and communities that you've probably never heard before -- This episode is all about the newest and youngest voices from the Indigenous Next Wave. Join host Jarrett Martineau as he explores young artists that have a clear eye on where they're headed, and a way of telling a story that everyone can relate to.

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- Discovery, that's what makes Reclaimed so special. And this week is no exception, you're going to hear music from places and communities that you've probably never heard before -- This episode is all about the newest and youngest voices from the Indigenous Next Wave. Join host Jarrett Martineau as he explores young artists that have a clear eye on where they're headed, and a way of telling a story that everyone can relate to. 53:30

Popular Now Find more popular stories