Listen to Reclaimed: Oct. 17, 2018 - Your Voice (Request Show)

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- This week on Reclaimed we're letting the fans curate the playlist, we're hearing YOUR VOICES! Yes, we love being introduced to new artists making new sounds, and it's especially nice to get suggestions from listeners. So, this episode is entirely made up of your recommendations and favourites -- Indigenous peoples use songs and stories to stay connected. Join host Jarrett Martineau as he helps to strengthen that connection, and keep the requests coming in! 53:29

